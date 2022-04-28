The future of Need for Speed ​​also passes through the creators of DriveClub and Motorstorm

Codemasters Cheshire will work closely with Criterion on the future of the veteran franchise.

If all goes well and there are no last-minute delays, a new Need for Speed ​​developed by Criterion Games will hit stores this year. However, the veteran team is not alone in this task and reportedly Codemasters Cheshire will cast a cable both in this production and in future installments of the franchise.

Through the LinkedIn profile of Pete Johnson, from Electronic Arts, we know that the American company is currently looking for candidates for a producer position in the British studio with a party look, very clearly, at NfS.

“Codemasters Cheshire will be teaming up with Criterion Ganes to define the future of Need for Speed. Starting with their next title and extending to initiatives going forward, Codemasters Cheshire will be working with Criterion on the technical, creative and functional execution in service of the vision outlined in the plan for Need for Speed“, says Pete Johnson, without leaving more details about what his most specific tasks will be.

Codemasters Cheshire is one of the internal teams behind the recently announced F1 2022, and they are known to have veterans from Evolution Studios, Motorstorm and DriveClub developers among their ranks. Within Codemasters, he launched Onrush in 2018, of which you can read his analysis in 3DJuegos, “a driving arcade like few you will find in the genre.”

Coming back to Need for Speed, there are few details on this year’s release at the moment, although it is expected to hit PC and consoles in the fall.

