The Future Of… Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The world we live in today is a technological and scientifically advanced one. The television series “The Future Of” is ideal for gaining a better grasp of and observation of the way the world is altering as each day brings about a new advancement in the creation of technologies that are utilised in astonishing ways.

in ways that alter the future, either positively or negatively. The Verge, 21 Laps Entertainment, and Vox Media are the creators of the American documentary series “The Future of.”

It provides us with a glimpse into how technology will impact our daily lives in the not too distant future since it is a programme that deals with a variety of subjects in its episodes, including skyscrapers, pets, and even an afterlife.

Because it is so broad, the spectrum that was covered in these 12 episodes has nothing to laugh at. It won’t be too glitzy to refer to it as the documentary for the future.

The advancement of science and technology has improved human life. Imagine, though, if someone told you that today’s technology was just a pinch of salt.

This series only aims to air out how far-reaching technological innovation may stretch its wings. Every year, better, more cutting-edge technology is uncovered.

According to scientists and subject matter experts, technology and science will evolve to the point where things that now seem impossible will be made attainable.

Consider being able to communicate with animals, understanding what awaits us in the hereafter, storing data and knowledge about plants, and most importantly, making the earth a cleaner and greener environment for humans to live.

We often choose Hollywood or Indian films and programmes, at times South Korean dramas as well, if we feel the urge to see anything really thrilling, very well written, or, you might say, very well done.

But in addition to these, there is a sector of the economy known as Thai Industry, which provides us with some of the best writing and performance.

We are individuals who have a strong interest in films or television programmes, thus I believe we should explore every sector since each one has extremely distinctive material. This article will discuss King Porsche, a Thai television programme that falls within this category.

KinnPorsche, formerly known as King Porsche: The Series, is a Thai action-romantic drama series based on the same-named online book.

The Future Of… Season 2 Release Date

The Future Of’s first season premiered on Netflix on June 21, 2022, and because to its high quality production and educational episodes, it quickly gained popularity.

In only 12 episodes with a length of 20–22 minutes, this intriguing documentary series provides us with a thorough understanding of the changes which might occur in the near future.

Regarding the development of “The Future of Season 2,” that is, The Future for Season 2, we do not currently have any updates.

However, given the enthusiastic reaction from the viewers, there is a good likelihood that the producers may produce a second season of the documentary series.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much we can do except eagerly await the declaration of The Future of… Season 2.

The Future Of… Season 2 Cast

Jurnee Smollett – Narration

Rose Eveleth- Futurist/Futurologist

Tim Maughan- Author and Futurist

William Higham- Futurist/Futurologist

Matthew Liao- Director, Centre for Bioethics, NYU

Big Boi- Artist and Champion Dog Breeder

Giannina Milady Gibelli- Love is Blind Contestant

Anousheh Ansari- Citizen Astronaut

Angela Luna- Founder of Diff clothing

Jae Lee- Chef, Owner of Nowon

Alua Arthur- Death Doula

Emma Marris- Journalist, Writer

Poppy Crum- Neuroscientist

Letta J.- CEO of Coexist Gaming

Damian Ramsath- Transplant Recipient

Sam Wand- Professor, UCSD

Action Bronson- Chef and Rapper

Royal Nuñez- Dog Trainer

Loren Grush- Journalist of The Verge

Justine Calma- Journalist

Dawook Kang- Co-founder and Co-Co-Ceo of Coffee Meets Bagel

Anthony Atala- The director of Wake Forest Institute For Regenerative Medicine

Cole Imperi- Death Companion

Sankarshan Murthy- CEO of Bumblebee Spaces

Jenny Rodenhouse- Interaction Designer

KT Tunstall- Singer and Songwriter

Jim Green- Former Chief Scientist at NASA

Mark Bittman- Food Journalist

Con Slobodchikoff- Animal Behaviorist

The Future Of… Season 2 Trailer

The Future Of… Season 2 Plot

The first season of “The Future Of” gives us a closer look at how the world around us would probably alter and evolve.

As the series’ topics range from buildings to death itself, “The Future Of” does aim for everything, no matter how tiny or large.

Because of the thrilling way it is shown, it was difficult to put down the series halfway through. It gave us a taste of what the future may be like and how far we might dream and foresee it.

The series concentrates on all the nasty events, the underworld ties, and the fighting because it is a romantic guys’ love tale.

Porsche is a youthful barman and a warrior, while Kinn is the second heir for the Theerapanyakun family as well as the owner of its criminal enterprise.

Porsche finds Kinn appealing since he protected him from an assault while he was returning from a business meeting.

Porsche, who needs the money to pay for his younger brother’s college tuition and to reclaim his father’s home, accepts his offer to work as his full-time bodyguard.

He learns about the underground and the connections that people create as he begins to conduct his job. He also started to like his employer.

Even if it was difficult to demonstrate their love, they still face a lot of other problems. Kinn must manage his work and love since he is homosexual.

As previously stated, Kinnporsche depends on the novel Daemi. While attempting to escape his enemies, Kinn, the second son in the mafia leader, encounters Kinnporsche. And here is when the show’s major plot begins.

You can expect to see all of the drama, action, with affection story as they begin to become closer. There is a good probability the programme will pick up from where it left off even though there hasn’t been an official narrative or teaser for season 2 published.

Anyone who watched the time of year will be aware of the cliffhanger it left us with. The plot will continue where it did in season 2. Season 2 will provide the answers to our queries.

The emphasis of the documentary series is technology and what it could hold for humanity in the future. Scientists described advanced scientific techniques that might soon improve our quality of life. Given that augmented reality is just one component of potential future technology,

The series emphasises issues like urban skyscraper construction that is ecologically sustainable. Major towns and cities are not complete without skyscrapers, yet they are environmentally friendly.

The capacity to develop technology that comprehends canine language or any other animal language is highlighted in order to facilitate easy communication among animals and people.

The capability of using house plants for purposes other than aesthetics is yet another exciting technology that was mentioned.

It focuses on a variety of aspects of human existence, including dating and romantic relationships, the afterlife, sports, fashion, trips to space, and a lot of science and technology.