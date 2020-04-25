The Future Of The Star Wars Universe: 6 Massive Questions We Have

The excellent news for the franchise is that December 2022 remains to be fairly distant, and a movie may begin manufacturing as late as December 2021 and be in wonderful form. The bother is that there are points – some inner, some exterior. Within the former camp there may be the issue of LucasFilm seemingly not realizing what the subsequent Star Wars function goes to be (if it’s going to be the Rian Johnson or Feige movies, why not say?). Within the latter camp there may be the extraordinarily disruptive power that’s the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll have to attend and see if Disney holds on to the established date, or lets it go.