The G7 demanded free access from Russia for the mission of the Atomic Energy Agency that will go to the Zaporizhzhia plant

The member countries of G7 They demanded this Monday unhindered access for the personnel of the atomic control agency of the HIM going to the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia in Ukraineoccupied by Russia, which has been the target of attacks in recent weeks.

The staff of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) it must be able to access all nuclear facilities in Ukraine in a timely and secure manner and “without hindrance”, the G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group said in a statement.

IAEA staff should also be allowed “share directly, and without interference, with the Ukrainian personnel responsible for operating these facilities” they added.

The continued control of the plant by the Russian armed forces represented a “serious threat” to the “security of these facilities,” said members of the group of industrialized powers.

The message published by the director of the IAEA announced the departure of the delegation to Zaporizhzhia

“These actions significantly increase the risk of a nuclear accident or incident and endanger the population of Ukraine, neighboring states and the international community.” they warned.

The atomic plant should not be used for military activities or the storage of military material, the group said.

MISSION ON THE ROAD

After weeks of negotiations and tensions over the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhiain the southeast of Ukrainea team of experts from IAEAthe nuclear agency of the HIMleft Vienna for the facilities, occupied by Russian troops since March.

The CEO of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi announced that he will lead the delegation that left this Monday.

“The day has come, the IAEA mission is on its way to Zaporizhzhia. We must protect the security of Ukraine and Europe’s largest power station”, Grossi, director of the agency, wrote on Twitter. He announced that the team will arrive “later this week.”

In a photo that accompanies his message, the head of the IAEA appears along with a dozen people wearing helmets and vests with the emblem of the UN body.

The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, will lead the delegation that left for the facilities in Ukraine on Monday, after the attacks in recent weeks

The group sent to Ukraine, headed by Grossi himself, includes the IAEA directors for safeguards (controls), Massimiliano Aparoand nuclear safety and security, Lydie Evrard.

Grossi had demanded an IAEA visit to the site for several months and warned of the “real risk of a nuclear catastrophe.”

According to Grossi in a statement, the IAEA mission must evaluate the physical damage suffered by the plant’s facilities, and determine if the main security and protection system, and the reserve one, work.

In addition, it must evaluate the working conditions of the plant’s personnel and carry out urgent safeguard activities (controls) to guarantee the stocks of nuclear materials declared by Ukraine to the IAEA.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, where six of the 15 Ukrainian nuclear reactors are located, was taken in March by Russian forces, shortly after the start of the invasion on February 24and is located near the front line in the south.

(With information from AFP)

