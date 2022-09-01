The G7 will meet to set a price cap on Russian oil exports

The finance ministers of the G7 countries, made up of the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada and Japan, will debate this Friday the proposal to put a price limit on Russian oil exports to prevent the Kremlin is made with substantial income as the price of the barrel increases.

In his daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierreannounced this Wednesday that The aim of the measure is to cut off “Russia’s main source of income” and force down the price of Moscow crude, while minimizing the impact on the G7 economies.

“This cap on Russian crude will be very effective,” Jean-Pierre predicted.

The spokeswoman recalled that United States, European Union, Canada, and United Kingdom they have already respectively placed an embargo on almost all of Russia’s oil and now collectively seek to restrict Moscow’s access to services that allow it to export its crude to other parts of the world.

USA has been one of the main promoters of this mechanism, which was made public for the first time by the government of Joe Biden during the meeting in June of the leaders of the G7 and of the European Union.

Russia has redirected a large part of its exports of crude oil and petroleum products to countries in the Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India, after the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February and the subsequent sanctions by the West.

The G7 has become one of the forums where the powers discuss and announce sanctions against Russia in retaliation for its war in Ukraine.

The group was previously known as the G8, but Russia was expelled in 2014 following its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

Faced with this scenario, the russian gas company Gazprom This Wednesday began a cutoff of the flow of gas supplied to Germany through the gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 that will last three days, justifying it with supposed maintenance reasons .

The measure came into force at 4:00 a.m. in Moscow and will last until September 3, according to information published by the Russian agency TASS.

From Gazprom they qualify the suspension as necessary for “preventive maintenance work” at the reception point in the German Greifswald.

The Russian giant already explained on August 19 that the only pumping station that is still active will be temporarily paralyzed and that, once the work is completed, the gas flow will resume at a level of 33 million cubic meters per day.

This amount would be equivalent to 20 percent of the effective capacity. The pipeline can transport up to 167 million cubic meters a day, according to Bloomberg.

Germany relies on this gas pipeline to cover internal demand, after another alternative project, the Nord Stream 2has been suspended due to the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February.

