The modern world has certainly evolved a great deal in recent times, with many traditional forms of technology now falling into the background as inventions such as FitBits and wireless earbuds enter the fore. There’s still a need for traditional forms of promoting yourself like business cards, but overall the majority of what we do is online. It’s just the way of the world now.

The online offering of today is certainly a much more comprehensive and detailed one. When the internet first came around, the option of replying to a few emails or searching for an answer to your homework was there, but since then the number of different functionalities we can perform online is frankly ridiculous. We can book holidays, conduct banking queries, play games, video call a friend or even watch movies and television. The options are endless, and the gadgets we can use to perform these functions are too. In fact, technology has improved so much there's a device for pretty much everything.

With new gadgets and new forms of technology being released all the time, what are the gadgets hogging the limelight in 2020 so far?

Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager

We all suffer from aches and pains, which is why there’s a real need for devices like the Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager by Hyperice. The ultimate handheld massager, the device might look like something used on a building site, but it actually performs perfectly for your body’s every need. Whether you have a tight neck or a sore foot, the Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager comes with five interchangeable heads capable of alleviating pain in any area, alongside a 60-watt motor which propels the massager head at up to three different speeds.

iotty Smart Switch

The iotty Smart Switch has proved particularly popular this year so far. A light looking like its come from the future, the iotty Smart Switch has a wide range of exceptional controls, such as light dimming, backlight, smart home integration and a whole lot more.

FightCamp Personal

Boxing fitness is on the rise, largely because it’s great fun but also because it’s an excellent way of burning off any excess pounds. The FightCamp Personal is essentially like having your very own boxing gym and trainer in your home, allowing you to monitor the speed and frequency of your punches, as well as providing fun workouts and tips. The whole set-up includes a punching bag, gloves, wraps and everything you need to punch those pounds off.

The Kettle

Anyone for a cup of tea? Well, boil in style with The Kettle by Balmuda and its electric kettle which boils faster and looks slicker. As you’d expect from a Japanese company, The Kettle comes with a range of modern additions, such as a set power base and an LED indicator. Best of all, though, is that it’s a kettle with lots of power and it looks smart.

Pixel Buds



(Image via https://twitter.com/teknoleftcom)

Wireless earbuds are well and truly in at the moment, which is why Google had to jump on board with its latest offering, Pixel Buds. They’re stylish, incredibly comfortable, they offer versatility between phones and operating systems, as well as having excellent sound quality and superb battery life.

FR FRD Ultimate Dura-Ace Di2

The FR FRD Ultimate Dura-Ace Di2 by Felt is most definitely a bike from the future. It’s impressively light thanks to it being made of the same carbon fibre used in Formula One cars, it offers great response, and it promises to provide a smooth and steady ride.