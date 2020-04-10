The Galaxy S20+ is massive, fairly, but fragile — protect it with a clear case

Samsung made but another attractiveness with the Galaxy S20+, so I understand now not in need of to cowl its splendor inside a cumbersome, blocky tank of a case. That acknowledged, this can be an excessively expensive phone that is completely wrapped in glass, so please, please, please give protection to your gem of a phone with a clear case. There is no cause why to not as soon as they look this excellent!
Grippy clear case
Caseology Solid Flex Crystal
Workforce choose
- $11 at Amazon
- $15 at Caseology
Caseology’s take on the classic clear TPU case gives some delicate sculpting for air cushions throughout the corners and is remarkably grippy even with out texturing. Microdots inside moreover help prevent splotching.
Plant-based protection
Tech21 Pure Clear
- $32 at Tech21
- $40 at Amazon
Tech21 makes the PureClear case with sustainable, plant-based materials, while moreover making it sturdy and drop-resistant. It moreover has a BioShield that is meant to remain your phone clean and germ-free.
Ruggedly handsome
ESR Air Armor
ESR packs tight air cushions into the corners of a case that tries to toe the street between a rugged clear case and a minimal clear case. The Air Armor is strong, but it absolutely helps to maintain a slim profile.
Beefier bumper
MoKo Crystal Clear
MoKo’s bumper is further noticeable than ESR’s Air Armor, with a lot extra very important air cushions. It is normally available in extra colors, paying homage to a blue bumper and a further dainty Lace design.
Lovely and wonderful wise
Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
- $12 at Amazon
- $25 at Spigen
The widespread Liquid Crystal is a fantastically efficient case, nonetheless I confer with the Glitter variant for a couple of causes. The glitter is serving to obscure scuffs, smudges, and scratches, and it gives a little bit of glam with out going full Lisa Frank.
Large grip, clear comfort
Scooch Wingman
- $40 at Scooch
- $50 at Amazon
It is a distinctive offering, nonetheless one who I’ve completely cherished before now. Scooch makes some of the further distinctive phone grips, and it moreover doubles as most likely probably the most powerful kickstand on a built-in clear case.
Nearly invisible
Ringke Air
- $eight at Amazon
- $eight at Walmart
Ringke is mostly recognized for its beefier clear circumstances, nonetheless the Ringke Air is skinny, grippy, and seems reasonably excellent on the S20+. The Air moreover has two anchor points for lanyards and wrist straps, if you’re into that.
Rugged showoff
Supcase UB Style
- $13 at Amazon
- $13 at eBay
Supcase’s Unicorn Beetle line has tried to marry the beauty of the phone with the powerful protection of its circumstances for years. The UB Style does this reasonably neatly with the S20+, and I notably identical to the button covers proper right here.
Steel magic
TORRAS Crystal Clear
Clear backs on a case are good, nonetheless clear bumpers tend to get a divorce the fashionable and now not look as nice. This is the explanation I really like colored bumpers, identical to the chromed blue bumper proper right here, that flip the flaw into aptitude.
Clear circumstances aren’t all dainty crops anymore, nonetheless even thinner, more practical clear circumstances identical to the Caseology Solid Crystal Flex offer adequate protection for the widespread on a common foundation particular person while showing off the Galaxy S20+’s shade and magnificence — notably that pretty Cloud Blue.
If you want your clear case a bit of additional powerful, the Tech21 Pure Clear is a substantially-made clear case which will resist drops as a lot as 10 toes and has an anti-microbial protect built-in. If you need a clear case which will take everything existence throws at you, that is the one.
Need further ideas? Take a have a look at our greatest potential Galaxy S20+ circumstances roundup.
Add Comment