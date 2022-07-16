The Galtier era began at PSG: the first starting team that stopped and the expectation for the marginalized list

PSG beat Quevilly 2-0 in a friendly

The new process in PSG started this Friday with the friendly that the team played behind closed doors at the Lodge Camp before him Quevilly-Rouen Metropolisa team that was about to lose the category in Ligue 2, the second division of French football. Christophe Galtier The first starting team stopped since he arrived at the entity, although it does not seem to be an eleven that gives clues to his choices because several of those who were on the field are among the possible exits from this transfer market.

As this unfolds, all eyes are on what will happen in the next few hours: Galtier must officially announce the delegation that will travel to the tour of Japan and several surnames of weight could be left out there, confirming those signed up to leave.

The coach debuted with a line of three in the background and the presence of Lionel Messi among the headlines that he accompanied in the attack on his compatriot Mauro Icardi and to french Arnaud Californicationwho was on loan at Lens last season.

The first formation of the new driver was composed of Gianluigi Donnarumam; Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Abdou Diallo; Eric Dina Ebimbe, Vitinha, Leandro Paredes, Juan Bernat, Messi, Icardi and Kalimuendo. In that first half, the Parisian cast took the lead 1-0 with a penalty goal: the foul was made to Messi and the executioner was Sergio Ramos.

Lionel Messi played the first half in PSG’s friendly against Quevilly-Rouen Métropole (@PSG_inside)

In the second half, the PSG He went out to play with several youths and other experienced players: Keylor Navas, Baldé, Ander Herrera, Najeh, Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Zaire-Emery, Wijnaldum, Bitumazala, Yansané, Gassama. The person in charge of scoring the 2-0 was Djeidi Gassama18-year-old striker who joined the Academy of the powerful French cast in 2019 from Brest, who already made his professional debut last May, within the framework of Date 37 of Ligue 1.

This unofficial meeting also marked the premiere of what, until now, is the only official reinforcement of the French capital team. Midfielder Vítor Ferreira, popularly known as Vitinha, signed his contract for five years two weeks ago: PSG paid 40 million euros for the record for the 22-year-old footballer who comes from the military at Porto.

The other detail is the reappearance of the Argentine central midfielder, who with operated in april and he was only able to have his first minutes of football in this friendly match. Meanwhile, both Paredes and Icardi are sounding like possible exit options in the purge of the squad that the DT proposes to carry out.

Leandro Paredes celebrates Sergio Ramos’ goal in the friendly played by PSG.

The most conspicuous absences were those of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe y Presnel Kimpembeamong other surnames of the listed campus.

All eyes are now focused on what will happen this Saturday when the squad begin their eleven-day tour of Japan, where they will play three friendlies between July 20 and 25. Although the delegation that will board the plane has not yet been officially leaked, the French media have already confirmed that Abdou Diallo y Layvin Kurzawa They will be two of the relegated.

The formation of that preseason squad will be vital to know which are the names that will be relegated by the DT in the season. As soon as he took office, Galtier clarified that he was going to make a significant reduction: “I am demanding, I like to work, but above all I like the players to be happy. For that I think we have to reduce the squad, we talk about it a lot with the sports management. You can’t have a whole season of players who barely play. They are unhappy. We will make sure to find the right size of workforce so that everyone can participate in this season.”

The list of marginalized could be completed with eight other surnames, although everything will be clarified with the official communication of the club: Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Idrissa Gueye, Sergio Rico y Rafinha.

KEEP READING:

PSG considers offering Lionel Messi a contract extension

Simeone pressed and Atlético de Madrid is one step away from signing Nahuel Molina: another player from the Argentine team would enter the barter

Manchester United announced the signing of Christian Eriksen until 2025

The violent attack on the Corinthians goalkeeper that shocks Brazil: “It won’t be long before a tragedy occurs”