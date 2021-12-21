The Game Awards 2021 gives more awards, but this time for the gala: Geoff Keighley announces audience records

The last edition has exceeded the records in terms of number of streams, viewing time and number of tweets.

The Game Awards It has become an essential event for many players, as the awards ceremony is mixed with a good handful of juicy announcements. Although It Takes Two has won the GOTY of this 2021 edition, the rest of the broadcast has left us a lot of news related to the world of video games. And now, Geoff Keighley can pat himself on the back with the audience data obtained this year, as it has exceeded the levels achieved in the past.

The Game Awards 2021 has become the video with the highest viewing timeIt has been the same presenter of the event who shares the figures of The Game Awards 2021 on Twitter, where it is observed that he breaks records with 85 million live streams. But the Keighley celebration does not end here, as other brands have also been surpassed such as the number of tweets published about the gala (1.6 million), the number of viewers’ votes (23.2 million) and, added to all this, it has become the video with the highest viewing time on YouTube to date (1.75 million hours).

Therefore, there is no doubt that all the expectations created by Geoff Keighley around the gala have ended well, since the presenter has encouraged the audience during the weeks leading up to The Game Awards 2021 with clues about the ads that would be shown. And this does not end here, since the show has left good taste of mouth to the players thanks to the large number of novelties presented.

With the gala already finished, the developers have not been slow to give even more information about the games seen at The Game Awards 2021. In this sense, we have learned that Alan Wake 2 will be the most beautiful game in the history of Remedy, that the Hellblade 2 gameplay does not have any tricks and, added to all this, we already have more details on Slitterhead.

