The Game Awards 2021 prepares a metaverse experience: enjoy the event with a world in Core

The gaming platform will have a server where we can watch the broadcast and participate in activities.

Geoff Keighley has taken a deep interest in the metaverso and in those experiences that only technology can provide. A few hours ago he assured that The Matrix Awakens, the experience created with Unreal Engine 5, would be presented during The Game Awards 2021 gala, but this is not enough for Keighley and, therefore, he joins the gaming platform Core to get fully into the metaverse.

Axial Tilt will allow us to watch the gala and play minigames at the same timeIn this sense, the presenter wants users to experience this concept through an exclusive server in Core that will allow us to see the live of The Game Awards 2021 and participate in a good handful of activities. If you want to join this party, do not hesitate to enter the interactive world of Axial Tilt through the aforementioned platform, as it will unfold a red carpet at the 1:00 a.m. on December 10 and will hold an afterparty as soon as the event ends.

But do not think that this only serves to see the broadcast of The Game Awards 2021, because Axial Tilt wants to function as a metaverse in which users interact with each other and with the gala through your computer. In this way, we will have the opportunity to vote for the best video games in different categories, which will leave us a profile image as a gift, and we will be able to view Keighley’s presentation at the same time that we sweep in various minigames.

Therefore, Axial Tilt joins the The Game Awards 2021 giving us the possibility to experiment with the famous concept of the metaverse. But do not leave aside the event broadcastas it will be the largest gala in its history and will feature announcements for next year and beyond. So far, we can debate the nominees for the best game of the year and dream of the surprises that will come with the 2021 edition.

More about: Core, The game Awards 2021 and Metaverse.