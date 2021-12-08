The Game Awards 2021 promises announcements at the Elden Ring level, plus news from FromSoftware

Geoff Keighley continues with the promotion of the gala that will award the prizes to the best games of the year.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 7 December 2021, 12:48 43 reviews

The Game Awards 2021 keep warming up engines. It is not something new that high expectations are generated regarding this event, which has confirmed things, such as that we will see four new games for PC Game Pass, but also with its usual promises that we will see if they are finally for so much, as a planned announcement since two years ago.

In relation to the latter type of ads, Geoff Keighley has wanted to continue with the promotional machinery and has left us a new pearl in an interview with USA Today. In it, the organizer and presenter of the gala has commented that we will see four or five ads at the Elden Ring level,

This year there are four or five things at that levelGeoff Keighley“This year? There are four or five things at that level,” he says, referring to the performance we saw during Summer Game Fest 2021. “I can’t wait to teach people all of this. The Summer Game Fest was something new. that I created, and the fact that FromSoftware bet on me and the event instead of doing more traditional things like E3, it meant a lot to me. “

On this, Keighley himself has also wanted to anticipate news related to the current work of the study, although assuming that it refers to Elden Ring himself and not new things they have in hand. “It was a great honor working with the guys from From, so stay tuned, there may be more to come“, sentence.

As we say, it is not uncommon for Geoff Keighley to dedicate himself to promoting The Game Awards in such a determined and bombastic way, so we will have to wait to see if it meets the expectations it is generating. Anyway, if you come for the awards, the list of nominees for the different awards of the year 2021 is already confirmed, so we just have to wait for the December 10 to meet the winners.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: The game Awards 2021, Geoff Keighley, Elden Ring and FromSoftware.