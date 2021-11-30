The Game Awards 2021 will be full of surprises, like an announcement planned for more than two years

Geoff Keighley has been working with a studio since 2019 to prepare the presentation of a game at the 2021 gala.

December comes this Wednesday, and with it The Game Awards 2021. Like every end of the year, the video game gala will award the best titles from its list of nominees, but there will also be time for presentations of well-known projects and other unknown ones, the largest number of announcements in the history of the event having been promised for this occasion.

In relation to the latter, the latest statements by Geoff Keighley, organizer and presenter of The Game Awards. On his official Twitter account, he has shared new information regarding a announcement that has been planned for more than two years about a new video game that will be released in this edition.

I hope to visit studios again in 2022Geoff Keighley“I just saw a scoop we’ve been working on with a developer for two and a half years“Keighley comments.” I am so thankful that they believed in the event to share this work with the world. Two and a half years is a long time, but the summer of 2019 was the last time I traveled the world visiting developers. It has always been a lot of fun visiting studios and getting to know their new projects. I hope to do it again in 2022. “

To know what it is you will have to wait for the day December 9, date for which they have given us an appointment. If what interests you are the prizes, remember that the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 have already been awarded. In addition, this December 2 the 3DJuegos Awards return, with a gala broadcast live where we will celebrate 2021 in style, with contests and gifts for you.

More about: The Game Awards, The game Awards 2021, Geoff Keighley and Premios.