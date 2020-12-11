The Game Awards Winners: Complete 2020 List

“The Final of Us Half II” gained the most important prize of the evening on the 2020 Game Awards.
Along with recreation of the 12 months, Naughty Canine’s hit sequel gained a number of different large awards all through the evening, together with greatest route, narrative, motion/journey recreation, audio design and efficiency for Laura Bailey. Different large winners have been Sq. Enix’s “Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake” (greatest rating and sound and RPG), “Hades” (greatest indie recreation and motion recreation) and “Amongst Us” (greatest multiplayer recreation and mobiel recreation).
The 2020 ceremony aired stay from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo from three in-studio, audience-less areas. Chatting with Selection in September, host Geoff Keighley mentioned they “would by no means usually be capable of have three cities stay” — which impressed the big-scale thought.
“This can be a distinctive 12 months of circumstances, so let’s attempt that. I believe it sends a extremely nice message, and I believe it’s what I’d love to do extra of,” he mentioned.
The present featured musical performances from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and appearances from particular visitors together with Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, JackSepticEye, John David Washington, Josef Fares, Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aime, Stephen A. Smith, Tom Holland, Troy Baker and Christopher Nolan, who introduced the ultimate award.
And, as in previous years, the ceremony additionally had a variety of large reveals and unique seems. These included the addition of “Ultimate Fantasy VII’s” Sephiroth as the subsequent “Tremendous Smash Bros. Final” fighter, a tease of the subsequent “Dragon Age” and a have a look at the most recent “Amongst Us” map.
See a full record of winners under.
Game of the 12 months
The Final of Us Half II – Naughty Canine (WINNER)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
Doom Everlasting – id Software program
Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake – Sq. Enix
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
Hades – Supergiant Video games
Game Route
The Final of Us Half II – Naughty Canine (WINNER)
Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake – Sq. Enix
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
Hades – Supergiant Video games
Half-Life Alyx – Valve
Most Anticipated Game
Elden Ring – From Software program/Bandai Namco (WINNER)
Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Video games/SIE
God of Warfare Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
Resident Evil Village – Capcom
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo
Narrative
The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Artwork Route
Ghost of Tsushima (WINNER)
Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Final of Us Half II
Rating and Music
Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)
Doom Everlasting
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Final of Us Half II
Audio Design
The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)
Doom Everlasting
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghost of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
Efficiency
Laura Bailey – Abby, The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)
Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Final of Us Half II
Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Video games for Impression
Inform Me Why (WINNER)
If Discovered…
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Version
Spiritfarer
Via Darkest of Instances
Ongoing Game
No Man’s Sky (WINNER)
Apex Legends
Future 2
Name of Obligation: Warzone
Fortnite
Indie Game
Hades (WINNER)
Carrion
Fall Guys: Final Knockout
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Debut Indie Game
Phasmophobia (WINNER)
Carrion
Mortal Shell
Raji: An Acient Epic
Roki
Cellular Game
Amongst Us (WINNER)
Name of Obligation Cellular
Genshin Impression
Legends of Runeterra
Pokémon Cafe Combine
Group Assist
Fall Guys: Final Knockout (WINNER)
Apex Legends
Future 2
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Valorant
VR/AR Game
Half-Life: Alyx (WINNER)
Desires
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Strolling Useless: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)
Murderer’s Creed Valhalla
Grounded
Hyperdot
Watch Canines Legion
Motion Game
Hades (WINNER)
Doom Everlasting
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Streets of Rage 4
Motion/Journey Game
The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)
Murderer’s Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
RPG
Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)
Genshin Impression
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Preventing Game
Mortal Kombat 11 Final (WINNER)
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Avenue Fighter V: Champion Version
One Punch Man: A Hero No person Is aware of
Beneath Night time In-Start
Beneath Night time In-Start Exe:Late[cl-r]
Household Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (WINNER)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Fall Guys: Final Knockout
Mario Kart Dwell: Dwelling Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Sim/Technique Game
Microsoft Flight Simulator (WINNER)
Crusader Kings 3
Desperados 3
Gears Techniques
XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Sports activities/Racing Game
Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1+2 (WINNER)
Grime 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Multiplayer Game
Amongst Us (WINNER)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Name of Obligation: Warzone
Fall Guys: Final Knockout
Valorant
Content material Creator of the 12 months
Valkyrae (WINNER)
Alanah Pearce
Jay Ann Lopez
Nickmercs
TimTheTatman
Esports Athlete
Heo “Showmaker” Su (WINNER)
Ian “Crimsix” Porter
Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Esports Coach
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (WINNER)
Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Esports Occasion
League of Legends World Championship 2020 (WINNER)
Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
Name of Obligation League Championship 2020
IEM Katowice 2020
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Esports Game
League of Legends (WINNER)
Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare
Counter-Strike: World Offensive
Fortnite
Valorant
Esports Host
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (WINNER)
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
James “Sprint” Patterson
Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
Esports Group
G2 Esports (WINNER)
Damwon Gaming
Dallas Empire
San Francisco Shock
Group Secret
Add Comment