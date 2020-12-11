The Game Awards Winners: Complete 2020 List

“The Final of Us Half II” gained the most important prize of the evening on the 2020 Game Awards.

Along with recreation of the 12 months, Naughty Canine’s hit sequel gained a number of different large awards all through the evening, together with greatest route, narrative, motion/journey recreation, audio design and efficiency for Laura Bailey. Different large winners have been Sq. Enix’s “Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake” (greatest rating and sound and RPG), “Hades” (greatest indie recreation and motion recreation) and “Amongst Us” (greatest multiplayer recreation and mobiel recreation).

The 2020 ceremony aired stay from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo from three in-studio, audience-less areas. Chatting with Selection in September, host Geoff Keighley mentioned they “would by no means usually be capable of have three cities stay” — which impressed the big-scale thought.

“This can be a distinctive 12 months of circumstances, so let’s attempt that. I believe it sends a extremely nice message, and I believe it’s what I’d love to do extra of,” he mentioned.

The present featured musical performances from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and appearances from particular visitors together with Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, JackSepticEye, John David Washington, Josef Fares, Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aime, Stephen A. Smith, Tom Holland, Troy Baker and Christopher Nolan, who introduced the ultimate award.

And, as in previous years, the ceremony additionally had a variety of large reveals and unique seems. These included the addition of “Ultimate Fantasy VII’s” Sephiroth as the subsequent “Tremendous Smash Bros. Final” fighter, a tease of the subsequent “Dragon Age” and a have a look at the most recent “Amongst Us” map.

See a full record of winners under.

Game of the 12 months

The Final of Us Half II – Naughty Canine (WINNER)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Everlasting – id Software program

Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake – Sq. Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Video games

Game Route

The Final of Us Half II – Naughty Canine (WINNER)

Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake – Sq. Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Video games

Half-Life Alyx – Valve

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring – From Software program/Bandai Namco (WINNER)

Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Video games/SIE

God of Warfare Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

Narrative

The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Artwork Route

Ghost of Tsushima (WINNER)

Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Final of Us Half II

Rating and Music

Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)

Doom Everlasting

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Final of Us Half II

Audio Design

The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)

Doom Everlasting

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

Efficiency

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Final of Us Half II

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Video games for Impression

Inform Me Why (WINNER)

If Discovered…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Version

Spiritfarer

Via Darkest of Instances

Ongoing Game

No Man’s Sky (WINNER)

Apex Legends

Future 2

Name of Obligation: Warzone

Fortnite

Indie Game

Hades (WINNER)

Carrion

Fall Guys: Final Knockout

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Debut Indie Game

Phasmophobia (WINNER)

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Cellular Game

Amongst Us (WINNER)

Name of Obligation Cellular

Genshin Impression

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Combine

Group Assist

Fall Guys: Final Knockout (WINNER)

Apex Legends

Future 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

VR/AR Game

Half-Life: Alyx (WINNER)

Desires

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Strolling Useless: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Canines Legion

Motion Game

Hades (WINNER)

Doom Everlasting

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Motion/Journey Game

The Final of Us Half II (WINNER)

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

RPG

Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)

Genshin Impression

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Preventing Game

Mortal Kombat 11 Final (WINNER)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Avenue Fighter V: Champion Version

One Punch Man: A Hero No person Is aware of

Beneath Night time In-Start

Beneath Night time In-Start Exe:Late[cl-r]

Household Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (WINNER)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Final Knockout

Mario Kart Dwell: Dwelling Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Sim/Technique Game

Microsoft Flight Simulator (WINNER)

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Techniques

XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Sports activities/Racing Game

Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1+2 (WINNER)

Grime 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Multiplayer Game

Amongst Us (WINNER)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Name of Obligation: Warzone

Fall Guys: Final Knockout

Valorant

Content material Creator of the 12 months

Valkyrae (WINNER)

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Esports Athlete

Heo “Showmaker” Su (WINNER)

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (WINNER)

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Esports Occasion

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (WINNER)

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Name of Obligation League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Esports Game

League of Legends (WINNER)

Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare

Counter-Strike: World Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant

Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (WINNER)

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

James “Sprint” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Esports Group

G2 Esports (WINNER)

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

San Francisco Shock

Group Secret