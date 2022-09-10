The game of Avatar: Reckoning in a new gameplay with details of its action RPG

Its authors promise that the game will be released “soon”, without giving an exact date.

There is a lot of desire to know more about the long-awaited Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but in addition to this new work by Ubisoft, another video game based on the james cameron movie and today we had a new video preview of him during the special event of Disney and Marvel. This has allowed us to see in a little more detail the action of Avatar: Reckoning, which still keeps its release date a secret.

There are solo quests, group dungeons and PvP battles“Soon”, one of those responsible has limited himself to saying, focusing his words on the peculiarities of an action game with RPG elements and others typical of MMOs. Despite this, the Archosaur Games team confirms, Avatar fans will be able to enjoy solo missions that will unlock new regions of the Pandora moon and will also allow us to enjoy unique stories.

Avatar: Reckoning promises to give us vast customization options so that our avatar wears a unique style, so we can customize their clothing with various clothes and also modify weapons with new gadgets and aesthetic designs. During our battles for Pandora we will meet new Na’vi clans, and of course we will face dangerous creatures native to this world, as well as the soldiers of the RDA.

You can modify the aesthetics of your avatar, and also customize the weaponsIn addition to the aforementioned solo missions, the game will include group dungeons that promise to face bigger and more dangerous enemies. In this new gameplay, for example, the Na’vi are seen escaping from gigantic crushers. Tired of cooperating and just want to shoot left and right? Avatar: Reckoning will also have competitive battles that will pit us against other players.

This new gameplay has been presented at an event where we have seen the first trailer of the game of Captain America and Black Panther, and the final release date of Marvel’s Midnight Sun has also been confirmed.

