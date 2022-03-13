The game of the stars in PSG: the two figures who would leave, those who have their future in doubt and those who could continue

Mbappé would have everything ready to go to Real Madrid so that Messi and Neymar are the new face of PSG (Photo: Reuters)

The hard blows that exist in European football often result in a restructuring of the squads. The Paris Saint Germain began to walk that path with a view to the second half of 2022 with a shower of rumors about who is closer to leaving, who has a chance to continue and the many question marks about the future of the rest. From the capital they began a process of analysis on the preparation of the team and some futures already seem to have a destiny.

the local environment The Team made a detailed analysis of the future of the entire campus with a warning: the most sensitive and worrying case for PSG is that of Kylian Mbappé. With the final date of the contract on June 30 of the current year, the striker has not yet given a definitive answer for an extension. But the latest signs after qualifying show a position increasingly distant from the French team. The trend that would have the greatest chance today is leaving for Real Madrid, although Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has not yet yielded and is still working on a utopian renewal. From Spain, to make matters worse, they play their cards and assure that in the next few days the agreement with the Merengue.

Another one who is also near the exit door is Angel Di Maria, who has a valid contract for a couple more months and will surely go free when the bond expires. While teams from Italy and Spain have him on their radar in the face of a final contract in Europe to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the desire of the Video to retire in Argentina with the shirt of Rosario Central.

Di María and Icardi are two of the Argentines who could emigrate in the next transfer window (Photo: Reuters)

Lionel Messi not yet unfolded its full potential, but since The Team They assure that both he and Neymar could be the faces that will lead the next season of the Parisian club together with the arrival of a new star center forward. Rosario signed a contract for one season, although with the option of an automatic renewal for one more year. “Today he is happy in Paris,” they reported to the media. The Parisian club is an optimal environment to stay at a high level and demanding.

The fact around the Brazilian is that the Catalan newspaper Sports world assured in the last hours that he is one of the main ones targeted to leave, although from France they place him under another role because “He has not indicated an intention to leave” and his “salary condition makes it almost inaccessible” for other interested parties. Something similar to what happens with the salary of Keylor Navaswho is fighting for the position with Gigio Donnarumma but it sounds difficult to be offered “1 million euros gross per month at 35 years old”.

the theme with Mauro Icardi It seems to be clear for a long time: it will be sold in case an offer arrives according to the investment made by the owners. The 58 million euros that they disbursed to get him out of Inter are a difficult limit to break and the Argentine striker would have to find a team with a large budget to emigrate under the conditions that PSG intends.

In case of Sergio Ramos He already occupies a different analysis space and the French newspaper was encouraged to classify his signing as “a fiasco” taking into account that he barely played five official games. Leonardo, sports director who also walks the ledge, left him a warning weeks ago.

Sergio Ramos continues to deal with his constant injuries and only played five games with the PSG shirt (Photo: Reuters)

The magnifying glass also rested on Presnel Kimpembewho has interested from the Premier League but the leadership would seek to retain him as well as marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi, Gigi Donnarumma and Nuno Mendeswho is on loan but they are already negotiating to acquire it.

The one who does not see a good future is Georginio Wijnaldumthe brilliant Dutch midfielder who signed until 2024 but had such a low performance that he lost his place in the rotation and the club would seek to sell him to the Premier League where he is well regarded for his past in Liverpool.

THOSE WHO WOULD FOLLOW

Lionel Messi, NeymarMarco Verratti, marquinhosAchraf JudgeTooth DonnarummaNuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe they would remain the backbone of PSG and would have no intention of leaving.

DOUBTS

Leandro WallsIdrissa Gueye and Thilo sweeper They are one year away from the end of the contract and they must begin to talk about a renewal. Layvin KurzawaJulian Draxler and Ander Herrera They are also on the edge with salary problems since it is difficult for them to receive an equivalent offer from another club and in Paris they will continue to maintain a role as part of the rotation.

THEY WOULD LEAVE

Kylian MbappeAngel Say MariaGeorginio WijnaldumAbdou DialloColin GrowEric Junior Dina Ebimbe (could emigrate to the Bundesliga).

KEEP READING:

Total tension in PSG: the Ultras targeted the president and left a worrying warning for the next game

PSG has an endless list of candidates to replace Pochettino: the 10 coaches that sound