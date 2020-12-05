‘The game of toppling government is going to start again in Rajasthan’, CM Gehlot said – Amit Shah feeding tea and snacks to our MLAs

Jaipur: Political mercury is going to rise once again in Rajasthan. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself has given this information. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of engaging in efforts to topple his government in Rajasthan. He claimed that efforts are also being made to bring down the government in Maharashtra. Also Read – Farmers Protest LIVE: Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath, Tomar, Goyal’s ongoing meeting with PM Modi

Gehlot said that Congress leader Ajay Maken has been a witness to the attempt to topple the government from the BJP. Gehlot said, "Ajay Maken has been a witness. When our MLA was in the hotel for 34 days, he met Amit Shah, and Dharmendra Pradhan sat with him for an hour. Our MLAs came and told us that they were embarrassed to see Shah there. "

Ashok Gehlot, accusing the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he was sitting and feeding our MLAs tea-snacks and telling them that five governments have fallen, the sixth is about to fall. Dharmendra Pradhan was talking to the judges to raise their morale.

Gehlot said that Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Avinash Pandey sat here during this development. He decided to sack the leaders, then the government survived. Gehlot had earlier in November also accused the BJP of trying to destabilize his government by doing negative politics.

Gehlot said that such speculation of their leaders from the central leadership of BJP shows their democratic mindset. Expressing confidence in the people of Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said that they would not accept “immoral” practices and would respond to BJP’s efforts to take political advantage. .