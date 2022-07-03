The game that not even the controversy with Hugo Chávez could save: Mercenaries 2

We are used to video games starring in bitter media and political controversies. However, no matter how much noise they cause, usually all these controversies end in nothing. Or not always. In 2008, a Pandemic Studios title was the subject of a genuine diplomatic conflict whose consequences still resonate throughout Latin America today.

In mid-2008 Pandemic Studios released Mercenaries 2: World in Flames, the second installment of its irreverent Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction; a title of the Xbox and PS2 generation that, along the lines for which the studio became popular, stood out for a very past action of laps. Without being a bestseller, the game managed to win over its audience, so this sequel was not much to be desired. The doubt, for the team led by Cameron Brown, was what to set this new installment on. The original framed its story in North Korea, in the middle of a brawl between five different factions: the two Koreas, the allied nations, China and the Russian mafia. The player could choose which missions to complete for each faction, which disputed the territory of the game, although this was never intended to be a lesson in international geopolitics. Absolutely everything, from the map to the factions, was pure invention. And even the names of the leaders of North Korea, a family of military dictators, were entirely fictitious.

Looking ahead to the development of the sequel, its developers were only clear about one thing: they would not repeat North Korea. They were tired of what they considered a dull and dull environment. They wanted something much more vibrant and colorful. So instead they opted for Latin America; not only for its variety of scenarios, but also for its color and its music. Various politically unstable areas were considered to set the game, but finally Venezuela was chosen. In the words of its screenwriter, Matthew Colville, it was easy to make that decision: despite the fame of the Middle East, the United States then bought more oil from Venezuela than from many other countries, so it would be easy to build a plot about the conflict of interest in the marketing of crude oil.

In this way, the game reproduced the formula of the original but set in this new location, in which different factions, including revolutionaries, pirates and private interests, were fighting to gain control of the oil industry. Realism, however, was still not in the interest of its developers. They did not want to make a “political statement”. Therefore, once again, all the names involved in the plot were fictitious. Pandemic could not be accused of trying to reflect the reality of the Venezuelan conflict. And in Colville’s words, his only wish was for the game to feel like “an ’80s action movie,” so if the plot was too close to real life, that purpose was lost.

Surely Pandemic Studios, whose development team was also based in Australia, could never have imagined what would happen next. The first installment of Mercenaries did not cause any great controversy on the Korean peninsula, beyond the banning of the game in the South (like all games that reflect the conflict between the two countries). But the controversy, in this case, would soon make an appearance. In mid-2006, shortly after its presentation, and more than two years before the official appearance of the game, critical voices appeared from Venezuela criticizing that, according to the BBC, the game “simulated an invasion of a South American nation” and that “it is based on overthrowing an imaginary Venezuelan ‘tyrant’.”

According to Gabriela Ramirez, for example, a representative of the Venezuelan government, the game “sends a message to North Americans: you have a danger next to you, here in Latin America, and you have to take the appropriate measures. It is a justification for imperialist aggression.” Congressman Ismael Garcia assured, at the same time, that everything was part of a plot by the United States government, which “knows how to prepare psychological terror campaigns so that things happen later.” It was even claimed that the members of Pandemic They were undercover CIA agents..

The parodic mood of the title was hard to questionThe parodic spirit of the title was difficult to question. Those first trailers that were seen showed off the irreverent humor and past laps of the original and little else. In fact, as its developers defended, what was seen was little different from how Hollywood movies, like those of James Bond without going any further, captured those governments opposed to the Americans. In truth, there was little in that first look at Mercenaries 2 that warranted a diplomatic crisis. What scared the Venezuelan political elites was probably not so much the setting of the game, but the origin of Pandemic Software. Just a couple of years earlier, the studio had introduced Full Spectrum Warrior, a title that had been developed for the purpose of training United States Army servicemen in decision-making. The game had finally seen the light of day as one more commercial product, but with a code that unlocked that original mode

The United States and Venezuela were then in one of the worst moments of their diplomatic history. But despite those criticisms, Pandemic Studios continued with its plans, so that after numerous delays the game was able to see the light in 2008. No one was flattered. Not even at Electronic Arts, which had just bought the studio, despite its reputation for avoiding controversy whenever possible. His spokesman Jeff Brown said: “All the controversy around this is funny (…) At the end of the day you have to remember that it’s just a video game.” Not only was nobody intimidated, but it even seems that the controversy gave wings to some. Chris Norris, a publicist for Pandemic, said that “it’s realistic enough to think that it could eventually happen.” Those same ones who had claimed not to want to reproduce the political reality of the country, captured in the game’s nemesis, a certain Ramón Solano, an obvious carbon copy of the then president of the nation, Hugo Chavez. Even his speeches and mannerisms were at times reminiscent of those of the Venezuelan politician and military man. However, even media such as El País echoed this impression: they titled their chronicle of the game with a resounding “Against Chavez.”

It is interesting that the following quote appears in the final credits ‘Thanks to the Bolivarian Revolution’What happened next was even less predictable. After the official appearance of the game, all the media expected an angry response from the Venezuelan government, which never came. The country’s press was silent. The Government stated that it would not comment. The controversy seemed to die there, but nothing is further from reality. Well, it would be absurd to say that this controversy had nothing to do with the subsequent ban, just a year later, of the importation, manufacture and sale of violent video games. In August 2009, the Venezuelan National Assembly approved the bill to ban video games, in their own words such as Grand Theft Auto or Resident Evil, which in their words promoted “selfishness, individualism and violence.” A measure that disrupted the foundations of the country’s small video game industry.

However, it is still interesting that in the final credits of Mercenaries 2, in the acknowledgments section, the following quote appears: “Thanks to the Bolivarian Revolution: a better world is necessary.” The game, indeed, exploited some topics of the Venezuelan situation, but it was far from being a political pamphlet. As in the prequel, the criticism of the imperialist opportunistic war interests of the Americans, as described by its own screenwriter, were evident. Mercenaries 2 was a title that laughed at everything and everyone. But as usually happens in this kind of controversy, a certain sector refused to see beyond what they wanted to see.

Currently certain video games are still prohibited in Venezuela. And some developers, who have used them as a means of protest against their government, have ended up in jail. As for Mercenaries, a third installment was planned, but the closure of Pandemic Studios in 2009 by Electronic Arts derailed everything. A sad end to one of the most interesting development studies of the beginning of the century.

A reading: latin america plays

A compilation of essays by Luis Wong that portray the reality of the video game in Latin America. Not only does it beautifully portray the history of Venezuela and its conflict with Mercenaries, but also the stories of other sister countries such as Peru, Mexico or Argentina.

Buy the book.