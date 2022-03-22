The Game & Watch of The Legend of Zelda can be yours for less than 35 euros in this offer

Media Markt allows us to get hold of this collector’s item at a lower purchase price.

For the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo presented a Game & Watch tribute to the video game created by Shigeru Miyamoto. It went on sale on November 12, but now it can be yours at a reduced price thanks to an offer on the retro device at Media market. Specifically, if you hurry, you can buy the console at 34.99 euros, a saving of 25% compared to its original cost.

With Game & Watch + Legend of Zelda, fans of Hyrule will be able to add a new piece to their collection, while carrying three iconic titles from the series in their pocket: The Legend of Zelda and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link for NES and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Game Boy. All this, we repeat, for only 34.99 euros; irresistible for a fan of the series.

Nintendo also manufactured and distributed Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.betting on an elegant gold design and the inclusion of the first two Super Mario games along with Ball, one of Game & Watch’s own classic mini-games.

Returning to Zelda, the saga faces 2022 with hopes pinned on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. The video game left the door open for its premiere this year on Nintendo Switch, although we will have to wait for future events of the company to confirm its launch and learn about its great news.

