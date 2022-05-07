The games of childhood are not forgotten. Let’s play with them right now with this Mac OS 8 online emulator

The operating systems that we enjoy today on our Macs come from very far away. Perhaps we don’t need to go back to the early creations of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, but we can go back to MacOS 8 or System 7. Two operating systems that, today, we can run directly from our browser.

Two great operating systems that are still present today

Both for those newer to the platform and for those who may have used MacOS 8 or System 7 at some point, the work of Mihai Parparita is most interesting. Considering old versions of macOS and its history, this developer has created two versions of these mythical systems operating systems that we can access from system7.app and macos8.app.





On both websites we will find a interactive version of operating systems. By design not all features are available, certainly, but we can get an idea of ​​how much personal computing has evolved in recent years.





If we dare to try it, we can, among others, take a look at the Games folder within Mac OS 8. The game A-10 Attack! is a curious predecessor to Microsoft Flight Simulator, while Escape Velocity is also very interesting. Undoubtedly an exercise in nostalgia to be able to play games as surprising as Pince of Persia, which we can also play from our Apple Watch, Hellcats or Dark Castle, with the permission of Mouse Stampede, whose authorship nobody knows.

It is clear that since the first operating systems much has changed. Anyway, System 7 was released in 1991, 31 years ago right now, and yet many design elements are still present on newer Macs. From Apple’s famous apple at the top left of the screen, to the menus below, passing through the time at the top right. Whether we are old users or new to the Mac platform, without a doubt, a little piece of history to play with and investigate as much as we want.