The games of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 on PS4 and Xbox One can be continued in the next-gen version

Earlier in the month, Capcom announced that PS5 and Xbox Series editions would launch throughout the year.

Resident Evil has conquered us multiple times throughout its history, so it is not a surprise that its graphic improvements be applauded by the fans. In this sense, Capcom announced a version of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 for PS5 and Xbox Series, which entails a higher quality of detail and other aspects that will be integrated into the zombie world.

The game transfer also includes the Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition DLCAlthough it was not specified at the time, Capcom wanted to confirm the following useful information for old-gen players: the saved games in the PS4 and Xbox One versions may be carried over to the next-gen edition, so we will have the opportunity to continue the adventure with improved image quality. This also includes the DLC that came with Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition.

After all, Capcom had already warned that the update to PS5 and Xbox Series would be free for all players who already have the game in the old-gen, so a confirmation of this style was expected. On the other hand, no further details have been given about the release date of the three games, which will happen at some point in the 2022nor about the patch already announced for PCwhich will graphically enhance all three games at no additional cost.

It’s no surprise that Capcom continues to breathe life into Resident Evil installments, as it’s one of the company’s most profitable franchises. This is easily seen with the numbers achieved by the remake of Resident Evil 3, whose release in 2020 has attracted the eyes of millions of players.

Más sobre: Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 2 Remake, PS5 y Xbox Series.