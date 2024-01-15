The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All Chapter 14 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chap. 14 of The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All will be out soon. We know that Manhwa fans can’t wait for Chapter 14 to come out. Chapter 14 looks like it will be an exciting addition to this already interesting story. The Eclipse is aware of Shin Kanghu because Cho Sohee has begun researching her since their last meeting.

The transmigrator will focus on his tasks for now and won’t deal with her for a while. Chapter 14 of The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All will show us what that mission is all about.

Cho Sohee was in the bar next to Shin Kanghu when he went there to get some information. He knew right away that she was Chae Gwanhyung’s assistant, whom we saw in the last installment of the action series.

But Kanghu only thinks about doing his job, so he is able to move on to the next one as well as learn new skills. Cho Sohee, on the other hand, has information about the MC and has put together a personal team to look into it.

Because Kanghu is kind of a growing star, that shouldn’t be too hard. For someone with Eclipse’s large network, it won’t be hard to figure out that he is linked to the Chung Myung Detention Center.

The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All Chapter 14 Release Date:

The Smart Killer Who Gets It We’ve got good news for all of you Manhwa fans. We know that you all can’t wait for the next part. Everyone is interested in what is going to occur in Chapter 14. Chapter 14 of The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All will come out on January 18, 2024. After a few days, everyone will know what will happen within Chapter 14.

The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All Chapter 14 Storyline:

Part 14 of The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All will show how Cho Seeho plans to catch Shin Kanghu. For now, it looks like she won’t give up on her case until she faces her and fights with her.

The buildup to an event is always interesting, even if it’s clear who will win. Also, since we’re talking about builds, we got a look at the next target that Kanghu is going to eat in the next chapters. Shaman Chae Gwanhyung is Jang Shihwan’s partner and a well-known figure in the Junghwa group.

A sneaky person who would kill individuals to get more money for himself and his gang, not caring about what would happen. Gwanhyung hired two people to pretend to be thieves and hold a child hostage during the day.

Unbeknownst to them, the man planned to kill them as soon as they completed the task. Not only that, but they would also kill each other in full view to promote him and his group.

Where To Read The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All Chapter 14:

The Smart Killer Who Gets It All This manhwa was one of the most well-known in Korea. There are a lot of webcomics and books on Naver Webtoon, where you can find this manga. Naver Webtoon has an easy-to-use design that lets you quickly find your way around and enjoy The Genius Assassin Who Takes it All.

The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All Chapter 14 Trailer Release:

The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All Chapter 13 Recap:

After her fight with Kang, Cho Seeho takes care of the slaves in Chapter 13 of “The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All.” When she saw how good he was at what he did at the bar, she was immediately interested in him.

He got away from Seeho’s grasp when she tried to catch him, but she failed. Seeho wasn’t able to catch her target at the time, but she did find out that he was connected to the Chung Myung Detention Center.

After that, it was simply a matter of time before she found out something about Kanghu. At the same time, the main figure has no idea that trouble is coming. At one point in the fiction story, the primary protagonist contemplates the events that occurred in the old parts.

He realizes that he needs to stay away from certain places and makes the well-thought-out choice to change his route to Seoul. The man knows that if he hadn’t made this change, the Eclipse group would have noticed him a lot sooner than he thought.

The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All Chapter 14 Raw Scan Release Date:

Most of the time, Spoiler as well as Raw Scan come out three to four days before the main release. Chapter 14 of The Genius Assassin Who Takes It All comes out on January 18, 2024. We think that Chapter 14 Spoiler as well as Raw Scan will come out on January 15, 2024.