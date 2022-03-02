The German coach of Lokomotiv Moscow resigned from his position after the Russian invasion in Ukraine: “It is not in line with my values”

German coach Markus Gisdol resigned from his position at Lokomotiv Moscow (Photo: Reuters)

The war that Russia unleashed in Ukrainian territory also had a full impact on the sports world, which from the first day of the intervention began to make decisions to sanction athletes and clubs from that country. There were also personal determinations due to an ideological conflict, such is the case of the German coach Markus Gisdol: resigned from the position of coach of Lokomotiv Moscow.

“For me, coaching soccer is the best job in the world. But I cannot follow my vocation in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the center of Europe”, the 52-year-old technical director told the German newspaper image. “That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as coach of Lokomotiv Moscow with immediate effect.”he added.

“I cannot be in the Moscow training camp, train the players, demand professionalism and a few kilometers away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people. That is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it”, he completed his argument after returning to his country via Turkey.

The Russian entity reported Gisdol’s departure and clarified that the German Marvin Compper will be in charge of the team temporarily for his next two presentations. “The club and the team are working as usual and are focused on achieving the maximum result,” he clarified.

Markus took his first notable step in the profession at the helm of Hoffenheim, then emigrated to Hamburg and finally made the jump to Köln. On October had been signed by Lokomotiv Moscow to live his first experience outside his countrybut it lasted a few months. In all, he commanded 12 official presentations in that entity with 3 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses between the local Premier League and the UEFA Europa League. Currently, he is 7th in the local tournament led by Zenit.

Although UEFA – in communion with FIFA – decided to suspend all Russian teams from their competitions, the Lokomotiv came from being left out in the group stage of the Europa League after finishing in last place behind Turkey’s Galatasaray, Italy’s Lazio and France’s Olympique Marseille. This determination did affect Spartak Moscow, who had qualified for the next phase as the leader of their area.

