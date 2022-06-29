The gesture of Julio César Chávez with which he moved one of his followers

The “great Mexican champion” surprised a young man who recognized him in a restaurant. He agreed to take a picture with him and hugged him (Video: YouTube/EL BOXGLERO)

Within Mexican boxing, Julio Cesar Chavez is one of the most emblematic and recognized figures among the Mexican fans, for this reason, the great mexican champion continues to have an impact on boxing fans today despite the time that has passed since his professional retirement.

Proof of this was the gesture that Julius Caesar made with a young man that he met in a restaurant. A video went viral on social networks that captured the moment when the caesar of boxing agreed to live with his young fanatic and made his daybecause the adolescent did not stop showing the emotion caused by being near the living legend of Mexican boxing.

The scene took place in a restaurant from the country; the former professional boxer was eating with a group of people when a teenager approached him. What surprised the world champion was that the young man was so nervous to the point that his voice trembled and revealed some tears in the face by the impression generated by seeing Julius Caesar.

Julio César comforted a young fan who was impressed to see him (Photo: Youtube / EL BOXGLERO)

When I already had in front of Chávez González asked for a photographto which the commentator of Aztec Box agreed. But before posing for the camera, Julio reassured his fan and hugged him; she asked him not to cry. Both walked together to plant themselves in the best place to take the photograph of the memory.

As the teenager wiped away his tears, Chavez told him how to pose for the photo; With his fist raised in boxing presentation style, Julio’s young follower took the memory of him. At the end of the image capture he said: “I’m shakingand hugged him again. mr knockout.

Next, he thanked him for the minutes that the figure of world boxing gave him and shortly after they had a brief conversation. “What’s your name?”, questioned Chávez González, “Julio César”, was the teenager’s response, which made an impression on the former boxer: “Oh yeah?! Namesake! Very good son”.

Julio César Chávez’s career still has an impact on the younger generations (Photo: Getty Images)

The brief talk ended with a hug while the young fanatic said goodbye with one more show of affection: “thank you i love it so much”.

The caesar of boxing he usually attends to all the fans who ask him for photographs or an autograph; however, on another occasion it was not so and he starred in an uncomfortable moment with the press and his fans. During his passage through the International Airport of Mexico City, Julio was intercepted by different reporters, so the great mexican champion tried to avoid them.

Despite this, some journalists managed to record it and when one of them asked him about his fortune, Julio exploded and said: “Don’t be a liar, don’t start with your pend****s, that they publish it, already leave your pend****s, man! However, the incident occurred at the same time that a fan approached him and asked for a photograph.

On one occasion Julio César Chávez argued with the press and ignored a fan (Photo: Fernando Carranza García/ Cuartoscuro.com)

César Chávez’s anger was greater than completely ignored the fan who approached him and turned his back on him as he tried to run away from the press and continue on his way. The moment was spread on social networks, which gave way to different criticisms, but the former boxer did not take a position on the incident.

In recent days, Julio Cesar Chavez drew attention due to the result it had the fight of his son Omar. Last June 18 the Businessman He returned to professional boxing against Rafael Amarilla Ortiz. Although he was about to knock out his opponent, he failed to win and recorded his third consecutive loss.

KEEP READING:

Jorge Campos went viral for his photo as Ken in the Barbie movie

Golovkin faced Canelo’s threats: “He needs motivation”

Peru, Colombia and Sweden, new rivals of the Mexican National Team for Qatar 2022: none of the World Cup