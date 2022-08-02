The gesture of Lionel Messi with a child who jumped onto the field and was caught by security in full celebration of the French Super Cup

The Tender Gesture Of Lionel Messi With A Small Fan After Winning The French Super Cup

The fury that it generates Lionel Messi anywhere you visit is unprecedented. The footballer of Paris Saint Germain and from the Argentine national team was present at Israelwhere he won the French Super Cup, and was the protagonist of a striking action when he retired to the locker room with the medal around his neck. The For money opened the scoring in the win against Nantes and, next to Neymarwas the great figure in the first star of the picture of the French capital in the season.

With the celebrations on the playing field in the past, the man from Rosario began to walk towards the locker room with a smile on his face. A few meters from the mouth of the tunnel, a small fan jumped towards Messi with the cell phone in his hand hoping to take a photo with his idol. The members of the security captured the boy and they took him away from the soccer player until he fell to the ground. However, Lionel turned to where the altercation was happening and sought to solve the problem with a gesture of kindness.

The For money asked that the fan be released, who automatically picked up the phone that he had dropped in the first pull to get the long-awaited image. With her arm behind his shoulder, the Argentine posed for the camera and received a final hug from the young admirer before leaving for good. Supporters who were in the area were in charge of capturing the tender moment of the wearer of the PSG number 30 and it quickly went viral on social networks.

The final photo of the fan with Lionel

During the preseason in Japan, there was another similar event with a boy who, in his desire to get closer to the Argentine star, entered the field and eluded security personnel. Despite the fact that one of the agents caught him before he reached Rosario, it was the captain of the Argentine team who came over to greet him and sign his shirt albiceleste that he was wearing. The color detail was that the shirt marks reebok It corresponded to the one used by the national team in 2000.

Lionel got the public used to gestures of this style and, as the Qatar 2022 World Cup approaches, the sympathy of the fans with the star is increasing, considering that it is, perhaps, the maximum objective that remains to a brilliant career. Meanwhile, Rosario will play an official match again next Saturday August 6 in what will be the opening of Ligue 1 with the visit of PSG to Clermont.

KEEP READING:

The impressive record that Lionel Messi ratified and moved away from Pelé

Lionel Messi won his 41st title and was one step away from equaling Dani Alves as the most successful footballer in history

Messi’s show in the win that gave PSG the first title of the season: a goal “a la Diego”, dribble between three and the hat that was not