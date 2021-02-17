The gestures of Messi in the resounding fall of Barcelona: with whom he changed the shirt

Messi gesturing in the 1-2 against PSG

The issue was rosy in the first half, after De Jong fell into the area by Kurzawa’s touch and Lionel Messi will take the ball with confidence to execute the penalty that overtook the homeowner. Barcelona went 1-0 up at the Camp Nou and immediately the Argentine assisted Dembélé for what was a play that could have changed the course of the game and the series. The French defined weak before the incredulity of the flea and after that everything was changed for the worse.

The house of cards of the culés collapsed and the temperature of Messi was in increase. The Rosario played a regular game, he was not with all the lights and he did not receive too much help from his teammates. The Blaugrana captain ordered at halftime but all was in vain: in the last half the Parisians threw together a feast at the hands of Kylian Mbappé, star of the match, and won 4-1 for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 League.

The cameras reflected the annoyance that Messi generated 1-2: as he had almost never been seen, gesticulated and gestured against the defenders of his team and he also retaliated against the linesman who did not spot an alleged advanced position by Florenzi that, according to the VAR, did not exist. And if being at a disadvantage had made him enervate, the third of PSG converted by Moise Kean detonated his spirits. His face, staring blankly, said it all.

His discounting efforts were in vain. In the second half he had a free kick at the door of the area after a foul that he received but did not overcome the barrier. The ball went to the corner, which he shot to the far post and was almost finished with a header by Griezmann, who failed to connect. The 10 threw together some attacks that were not quite clear. And it deflated, like the rest of the cast led by Ronald Koeman.

It will be of little use to Messi to have become the footballer with the most goals converted in series of the knockout stages of the Champions League. If he had been doubting his future in Barcelona, ​​this new resounding fall may become a symbol of his final departure in the middle of the year. In France the rumors grow: Will this rival on duty be your next destination?

After the final whistle, Messi greeted several opponents with his palm and stopped for a few seconds in the middle of the court to change your shirt with Mauro Icardi, who understood his fever and just barely fired him. Later, the Argentine left with the PSG jacket in hand with his eyes fixed on the tunnel that connects to the changing rooms. On the way he quickly greeted Koeman and went into the locker room.

8 points behind the leader Atlético Madrid and with serious game problems, it seems difficult for Barcelona to reach the last dates of the Spanish league with chances of obtaining the title. On March 3, he will have to reverse the 0-2 against Sevilla for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. And on Wednesday, March 10, he will seek the miracle in Parisian territory against PSG, a commitment in which he must score at least four goals. Messi’s future is more uncertain than ever.

Pochettino, who came to shake hands after the action, spoke after the match and when asked about the possibility of adding his compatriot, threw the ball out: “The tie is still open, until the games are over it is important to be moderate and know that we have to play with the intensity that we play today, knowing that it is 0 to 0. That has to be our mentality, each game play with the intensity we play today ”.

