The gestures of reconciliation between Neymar and Mbappe: the hug before the start and the cross assists in the PSG win

* Neymar’s hug with Mbappé seconds from the final whistle

The halls of Paris Saint Germain lived through a week agitated by the fight between Kylian Mbappe y Neymar in victory against Montpellier on the second day of the Ligue 1. After the dispute over a penalty and the Brazilian’s messages on networks criticizing his partner, the leaders of the team from the French capital worked all week to try bridge the gap between two of the team’s stars and the squad took to the field to face the Lille with a completely different posture.

The first movement captured by the transmission cameras was seconds after the initial whistle, when the Tortuga y Neymar They melted into a shy hug. After the first goal of the game at eight seconds, the whole team joined in a celebration jumping, in which sought to show a totally different image which was seen last weekend.

Throughout the match, the two protagonists constantly looked for each other and even assisted in three of the seven goals. At 7 ‘of the second half came the fifth conquest: assistance “no look” without touching the ball from Mbappé to Neymar. The 6-1, at 21 ‘ST, did nothing but confirm that the locker room conversations paid off.

* Neymar left Mbappé hand in hand and the Frenchman did not forgive

In a fast counterattack, the Brazilian paused waiting for the acceleration of his teammate. And the Tortuga He did not disappoint: he stepped on the area and took out a furious shot to inflate the net. To close the final 7-1, Neymar shot a long ball behind the central defenders that Kylian controlled, faced central defender Fonte and he defined the near post between his legs to round off his hat-trick.

It is worth remembering that the battle between the two stars of the club broke out due to a controversy over responsibility when executing penalties. already in the week, Christophe Galtier hinted at a possible reconciliation: “no discomfort. It is an epiphenomenon, a secondary phenomenon. Obviously we met the next day to iron all that out and tell each other what we had to say to each other.. I confirm with great sincerity, we have had a very pleasant week to prepare well for the match against Lille. This epiphenomenon disappeared the day after the game”.

* Another long ball from the Brazilian to Mbappé and PSG 7-1

According to the media in France, Galtier is respected by the stars, he even has a special appreciation from Messi and showed management power to defuse a bomb that threatened to blow up the locker room.

* Kylian’s ‘no look’ assistance for Neymar

KEEP READING:

With a concert by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, PSG thrashed Lille 7-1 in Ligue 1

The shocking set piece that opened the scoring for PSG against Lille after eight seconds: Messi’s assist and Mbappé’s goal

“The statue”: the strange execution of a penalty in Portugal that made the kicker look ridiculous and went viral