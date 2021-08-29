The Ghost Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Liberate Date, Poster

The Ghost is a Telugu language film. The film unlock date is eighteen February 2022. It comprises Kajal Aggarwal, Nagarjuna within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves round a mysterious particular person. He hunts down bad criminals. Issues take a flip as he crosses all limits to track international criminals. Will he prevail within the challenge?

The Ghost Forged

Director: Praveen Sattaru

Style: Drama, Suspense, Motion, Mystery

Language: Telugu

Liberate Date: 18 February 2022

Trailer

But to be launched