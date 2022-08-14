The Ghost Of Tsushima Movie Will Have A Cast Of Japanese Actors, And Sony Is Very Agreeing

Director Chad Stahelski has spoken to the Collider medium giving more details of the film of this PS4 title.

The film adaptation of Sucker Punch’s work is already taking shape, and little by little they are leaving us more details about what to expect from this Ghost Of Tsushima movie. The director Chad Stahelski has been interviewed for the medium Collider and has assured that the movie will be very japanesein every sense.

A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is very willing to support usChad Stahelski, film directorThe director de John Wick has stated the following: “A full japanese cast, in japanese.” In this way, the characters in the film are expected to be of Japanese origin to give it more bona fide sense to the setting of the film. In addition, he has also spoken about the great support he has from Sony, since the Japanese company thinks it is a good idea: “Sony is very willing to support us in this”

Stahelski also points out that he loves Japan: “I’ve been going to Japan since I was 16 years old. I love the country, the people and the language. Trying to lead not only in my language, but in someone else’s and change my mindset culturally to push that aside in a cool way that follows attracting western audiences“says its manager.

At the moment no further details of the film are known. Yes, it is true that there are already those who want to play Jin Kasai, but nothing official at the moment. What we do know is that the film already has a screenwriter, and it is Takashi Doscher. The ambition of this film is such that it will even satisfy video game fans, at least that’s what its director believes.

