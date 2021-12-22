The Ghost of Tsushima movie will satisfy fans of the video game, or so its director seeks

Chad Stahelski (John Wick) claims to be taking his time for the PlayStation Studios adaptation.

Historically, few films have been able to adapt with critical and / or box office success to the big screen stories originally conceived for their enjoyment in video games, either due to taking too many licenses compared to the original material or for other reasons. Combating this idea is the number one goal of the director of Ghost of Tsushima, the also director after John Wick, Chad Stahelski, who has claimed to be taking his time to offer a product to match.

“We just want to do it well,” said the filmmaker in statements collected by IGN. “You know how video game adaptations can go. So we are taking our time and doing well. We are working very closely with the game developers [Sucker Punch Productions y PlayStation) para asegurarnos de que nos ceñimos a lo que es bueno”, añadió.

Evidentemente, aún queda bastante trabajo por delante, con un guion todavía en fase de escritura, pero Stahelski cree que los fans estarán satisfechos.

The director has also not wanted to get wet on whether Daisuke Tsuji, the voice actor of Jin Sakai in the video game for PS4 and PS5, will be part of the main cast of the film adaptation: “We’ll see. We haven’t gotten that far yet.”

Other PlayStation productions

The Ghost of Tsushima movie was confirmed at the beginning of the year, within the plans of Sony Pictures by take advantage of PlayStation IPs in film and television. Thus, on February 18, Uncharted opens in theaters, with Tom Holland as the protagonist, and later a series of The Last of Us in filming will do the same on HBO Max.

Chad Stahelsk declares himself a fan of video games and has a lot of experience in action films, including credits as a director in the John Wick saga and as a choreographer of fight scenes in 300 or Ninja Assassin to name two projects.

