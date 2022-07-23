The “ghosts” of Checo Pérez in 2021 that would begin to worry Red Bull

Checo Pérez left the Canadian GP and ]Canada, so he left the fight for the Drivers’ World Championship (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

Czech Pérez is in his second season aboard Red Bull and in full fight for the Drivers World Championship 2022, this thanks to his extraordinary performance in the first half of the season, where he has achieved six podiums and one victory included; However, luck seems to have changed in recent weeks and he has returned some “ghosts” to the Mexican environment.

Sergio had to retire in the last race of the Austrian Grand Prix after a clash with George Russell and also does three events in the Canadian GPafter engine problems, for which he let slip a large number of points that now have him 58 units behind the leader Max Verstappen.

The only exception in the last three races occurred in Britain, where he finished second after an extraordinary comeback; however, luck was not entirely on his side as he had to go from last position to the podium for another contact.

This sum of misfortunes has returned the bad feelings that the Guadalajara suffered in 2021, when right in the middle of the season he began to suffer with the car and even got to string three races without scoring points.

Checo Pérez left the 2021 Hungarian GP after a crash with Bottas, a time in which he ran three races without points (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Kohalmi)

Luck has not been the only thing that has been against Czech in the last weeks, because the development of the car and the recent updates have made it more uncomfortable and they have also made an important difference against Verstappen, so it is similar to what the Mexican suffered in 2021.

A year ago, right in the middle of the season, Sergio Perez He stated that they had taken a “wrong direction” in the development of the single-seater and that had cost them in qualifying and in the race, so the recent complaints from the man from Guadalajara have recalled that suffering:

“I have not been so comfortable with the development of the car as I have been in the beginning of the season, to put it that way (…) It is moving away from me in terms of how comfortable I was in the beginning ”

Those were the words of Czech prior to Austrian GPa feeling that, according to his qualifying sessions and recent free practice, seem to be still present, as he is not as solid as he was a couple of months ago.

Checo Pérez had his last strong and solid moment in Monaco, where he competed all weekend with the Ferraris and finished with victory (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

In addition to improving luck, Pérez will have to make more measured decisions and above all, find again the total adaptation to your carsince it is key to find the rhythm in qualifying again to be eligible for victories again, something that has been far away in the last three weeks.

Among the main claims by the fans is the supposed approach of Red Bull a Max Verstappenwho has received the updates in a better way and has once again set a difference in pace with respect to Czech; However, from the Austrian team they have been emphatic that the development of the car is not specific to any driver.

It should be remembered that Red Bull is eager to conquer the Constructors Championshipa title granted by the economic stimulus from the formula 1 and for which they must be able to place their two pilots at the top, especially after the second air of Ferrari and now also with the return of Mercedes.

