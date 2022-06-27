The gift that Claudia Sheinbaum received from Tigres Femenil fans

The Head of Government of CDMX is a fan of Mexican soccer (Photo: Twitter/Claudiashein)

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, resumed his face-to-face activities after falling ill with COVID-19; Once she recovered, she returned to participate in massive rallies by the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena). On the morning of Sunday, June 26, he attended an event in the state of Coahuilawhere he had a warm welcome.

Endless supporters of the so-called Fourth Transformation They received the doctor. But among the surprises that the president of the Mexican capital received was a gift by Women’s Tigers. Although the Morena event was held in Coahuila, supporters of Nuevo Leon they traveled there to give him a pullover The amazon.

It was through Twitter that Claudia Sheinbaum described the emotion generated by the warm reception that she had in the northern state of the country and the peculiar gift that they gave her on the occasion of her 60th birthday. The head of government received a Tigres Women’s official jersey; The politician boasted of the shirt that had number 24 stamped on it, the date of his birthday, along with his name “Sheinbaum”.

Fans of Tigres Femenil gave Claudia Sheinbaum a team shirt (Photo: Instagram/@tigresfemeniloficial)

It should be noted that the shirt they gave him was a special edition of the team of the Amazonas Well, they gave him the purple t-shirtwith whom they played in the 2021-2022 season. In his Twitter post, he dedicated special thanks to the people who gave him the Liga MX Femenil team shirt.

However, Claudia Sheinbaum made it clear that she will remain faithful to her favorite team, which is the National University Clubto which he has shown his affection and passion in previous editions.

“We arrived in Coahuila with a very warm welcome. The mornings sang to me; Some colleagues traveled from Nuevo León to give me a Tigres shirtalthough I must confess that my heart is still with the Pumas. Thank you!” was the message he posted on his profile.

As far as soccer is concerned, the graduate of the UNAM (National Autonomous University of Mexico) has shown its taste for Pumas Well, when the team played important games, the head of government came to publish messages alluding to the triumphs of her auriazul team.

Claudia Sheinbaum received a Tigres Femenil jersey (Photo: Twitter/@Claudiashein)

Claudia Sheinbaumhead of government of Mexico City, was ovated by supporters of Morena upon arrival in Coahuila, an entity where an event of the icing match was held in which they appeared great personalities of the self-styled Fourth Transformation (4T) as in the State of Mexico.

Upon arrival at the Torreón airport, the president of the capital was received by supporters of Morena and the 4T with the cry of “president, president!”, a fact that has already become customary every time some of the president’s “bottles” Andres Manuel Lopez Speaker (AMLO) are present at Morena events.

In a meeting with various media, he stated that the strength of the 4T has been demonstrated around the Republic, so recognized that “it is also the time of women”.

“Unity is being achieved in the party since what unites us are the ideals, the encampment to the President of the Republic, in that great effort in this historical feat of transformation but also, the continuity of that transformation. It’s also time for women”, stated Sheinbaum Pardo.

