The gift that Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the WBC, gave Cruz Azul

Mauricio Sulaimán declared himself a fan of Cruz Azul (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

The start of the League MX has brought a series of novelties and surprises for the Mexican fans, recently Mexican boxing and soccer came together in an event to recognize the first achievement achieved by the team led by Diego Aguirre.

Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of the World Boxing Council (CMB), visited the set of Blue Cross during their match that they held last Saturday, July 9, against Pachuca corresponding to Day 2 of the Opening 2022in the Aztec stadium. Before the game started, the WBC boss told him awarded a special award to the club with which he joined boxing and football.

Because the cement workers champion of champions were proclaimed after defeating Atlas at the end of the Super MX Cup on Sunday June 26 at the start of the 2022 – 2023 season, Mauricio Sulaiman made and gave away a special belt with the engraving of the shield of the Noria squad to recognize them as the top champions of Mexican soccer and recognize them within the WBC as “champions”, in addition to celebrating their 95 years in the First Division of national football.

The president of the WBC congratulated Cruz Azul for its 95 years of existence (Photo: Instagram/@cruzazul)

The president of the council came out onto the field with the belt in his hands to hand it over to various representatives of the club, including Ing. Victor Velazquezclub president, Oscar Rabbit Pérezgoalkeeping coach for Cruz Azul; Jaime Ordialessports director of the team, and Diego Aguirretechnical director.

Among the special features of the WBC belt is that in the buttons that usually have the face of champion boxers, the one from Cruz Azul had one that rescued the club crest. Another present that the representative of the World Council gave to the soccer team was about a pair of blue boxing gloveswhich was put on Rabbit Pérez when receiving recognition.

Mauricio Sulaimán awarded a WBC belt to Cruz Azul (Photo: Instagram/@wbcmoro)

Mauricio Sulaimán was the one who started the ceremony on the pitch of the Colossus of Santa Ursula before the match began and presented the award to the team’s coaching staff. He also offered a few brief words to the fans and the club’s directors in which he highlighted the club’s history and its recent Super Copa MX championship.

In turn, the squad cement plant He reciprocated the gift and they gave him the president of the WBC an engraved team jersey with the back number 12 and his engraved name “Sulaimán”.

Another of the details of the fajilla is that Sulaimán impregnated his signature on the back, before giving it to the team’s board, with a black marker he left his autograph; As soon as the directors and coaching staff of Cruz Azul received recognition from the WBC, the photo session began to remember the gesture of the WBC with Liga MX.

The “Rabbit” Pérez witnessed the ceremony where Mauricio Sulaimán recognized Cruz Azul (Photo: Instagram/@wbcmoro)

Through Instagram, the president of the boxing council declared that he was a fan of the group of The cement machine and detailed with which player he became a fan of the club. Thanks to the performance of Miguel Marinbetter known as the cat, was how Mauricio sympathized with the team; the saves of Gato in goal cruzazulina in the 70’s and 80’s they made Sulaimán lean towards Cruz Azul.

“Today I came to the @estadioaztecaoficial, where my dear @ jcchavez115 broke the Guinness record for the highest paid attendance at a boxing match, to deliver the championship belt @wbcboxing to my dear @cruzazul for having won the MX Super Cup and his 95 years of life. I am fond of Blue for my great hero The cat Miguel Marín”, he wrote in his official account.

