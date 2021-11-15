The gift that Tigres sent to Daniel Ricciardo, F1 driver, after saying that he is an Americanist

Ricciardo is one of the best drivers in Formula 1 (Photo: REUTERS)

The fervor for the season finale of the Formula 1 It has reached the surroundings of different Mexican soccer teams. On this occasion, the team of UANL Tigers boasted in social networks to Daniel Ricciardo, recognized pilot of McLaren, who posed with the university shirt, which was given to him by the feline group itself.

It seems that the feline institution continues to seek to recruit more “celebrities” to its group of fans, for which they sent the Australian runner a jersey with the number 3, alluding to the digit found in Daniel’s car, and the Ricciardo’s name on the reverse.

The image was published by the official account of the Tigers through Instagram, which was accompanied by the description: “New incomparable since F1.”

Although in the photograph you can see the McLaren member smiling and enjoying the gift from the university students, the pilot himself acknowledged that he can actually be considered a follower of the Eagles of America.

Said comment was said in an interview with ESPN, in which Ricciardo confessed that he is a fan of the “Eagles”, and that this meant that within Mexican soccer he necessarily had to lean towards the azulcrema team.

Ricciardo posed with the shirt he received from the felines (Photo: Instagram Capture / @ clubtigresoficial)

This is not the first case of world-renowned personalities who have posed with the UANL shirt and even some celebrities have declared themselves to be fans of the felines. Such is the case of the well-known actor Rob Schneider, who has repeatedly confessed his love for the Tigers and has been seen meeting at the University Stadium to observe the Nuevo León team.

Ricciardo’s image immediately caused a stir on social networks and received hundreds of “likes” from Internet users. In addition, various users went through the publication to leave some comments showing their support for the collaboration between Formula 1 and the Liga MX team. “Top 10 most epic crossovers in history”, you can read in one of the comments of the photograph.

Ricciardo is one of the best and most controversial active drivers on the Formula 1 tracks. Throughout his career he has achieved eight victories and a total of 32 podiums. His qualities led him to place himself in the third place in the drivers’ championship classification in the years 2014 and 2016, Only behind heavyweights like Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Ricciardo is one of the most controversial drivers on the Formula 1 tracks (Photo: Ricardo Moraes / REUTERS)

His competitiveness has led him to star in dramatic moments with members of other teams and even his own teammates. His departure from Red Bull occurred under dire circumstances after a disputes with Max Verstappen at the Baku Grand Prix in 2018. Ricciardo’s car crashed against his partner’s when both held the lead in that race. This generated the anger of the Austrian team leaders and ultimately culminated in the Australian’s departure.

Despite the fact that its prominence in Formula 1 has decreased significantly in recent seasons, Ricciardo continues to remain one of the benchmarks of motorsport. In the current season he is in eighth position in the drivers’ championship with 105 units aboard his McLaren.

