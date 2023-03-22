The Gilded Age Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know Far

The Gilded Age was one of last year’s “hidden” TV gems. Even though it was successful, it didn’t become as famous as shows like “Bridgerton,” but it’s worth watching because of the costumes, stories, and acting.

The HBO show takes place in New York City in the 1800s. It’s about a girl named Marian Brook whose life changes forever when she has to move there to live with her rich aunts. The battle between the “old money” and the “nouveau riche” that changes American society is at the heart of the play. The tv series has already been picked up for a second season, which is good news for fans. Find out what we know about the next part of this historical story with a fair amount of romance here.

The Gilded Age Season 2: Announced or Not?

HBO has said that there will be a second season of The Gilded Age. The Gilded Age was picked up for a second season by HBO on February 14, 2022. So, we know for sure that HBO will soon air the 2nd season of the show The Gilded Age. Let’s wait and see what comes next.

The Gilded Age: Possible Cast for Season 2

At the moment, we don’t know what the official cast list for Season 2 is. Reports say, though, that most of the actors are likely to come back for a season 2. Taking this into account, we anticipate the following major characters to show up in the second season:

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Thomas Cocquerel as Tom Raikes

Simon Jones as Mr. Bannister

Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church

Donna Murphy as Caroline Schermerhorn Astor

Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane

Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer

Taylor Richardson as Bridget

Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce

Michael Cerveris as Mr. Watson

Ben Ahlers as John “Jack” Treacher

Kelley Curran as Miss Turner

Douglas Sills as Monsieur Baudin

Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid

Patrick Page as Richard Clay

Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune

The plot of The Gilded Age Season 2

In the show, a girl named Marian Brooks is the main character. After her father dies, Marian moves to New York to live with her wealthy Aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. The story takes place in 1882. Peggy Scott, who is African American, moves in with Marian in the house of a relative. Even though she was already successful, she wanted to start over. She wished to be a writer this time.

As soon as they both get there, Marian is caught in the middle of a terrible fight between her aunts and their opponents. In all nine episodes, one of New York’s biggest Tycoons, George Russell, and his wife, Bertha, were involved in some sort of social war. At the conclusion of Season 1, Marian’s love life was a mess after she went to a lot of balls and got some news she didn’t expect. In the end, Peggy Scott helps Marian fight against her family.

When Season 1 ended, there were still a lot of mysteries to solve. So, given this, season 2 might tell us everything we need to know. More attention will be paid to Marian’s love life. And in terms of the other characters, getting to know Peggy Scott will make things a lot more fascinating. As she has to talk about a lot of things, especially her long-lost son.

Review of The Gilded Age Season 1

The first season of The Gilded Age was praised by critics. It looks like people will like the second season of the TV show The Gilded Age just as much as the first. HBO is showing the first season of the show The Gilded Age right now. In the most recent episodes of the first season of The Gilded Age, we’ve seen George give Archie an ultimatum: either take a well-paying job and stop pursuing Gladys, which George has also set up, or refuse and never work in finance again.

Archie leaves after that. Later, Richard Clay comes to tell George that a company train derailed outside of Millbourne, Pennsylvania, and it’s still not clear how many people were hurt. On the other hand, George and Bertha both try to get ready to deal with the crisis. Let’s wait and see what comes next.

Where can I watch Season 2 of The Gilded Age?

Season 2 of The Gilded Age will only be on HBO Max. The first season of the show is also on the same channel. For the other choice, you will be able to stream it on Spectrum TV, Prime Video, VUDU, VUDU TV, the TV Store, and Apple TV. But keep in mind that you won’t be able to watch season 2 until HBO Max has shown all of it.

The Gilded Age season 2 release date

We don’t know when The Gilded Age season 2 will come out yet, but the next episode will be out in 2023. After the first season of the historical show ended in January 2022, HBO made the announcement that it would be back for a second season. In a statement about the big news, Francesca Orsi, executive VP of programming at HBO, said, “Julian Fellowes and the whole Gilded Age family have completely captivated us with their story of late-19th-century New York City extravagance.”

The trailer for The Gilded Age Season 2

The trailer for Season 2 of The Gilded Age hasn’t come out yet, but we expect it to be out soon. Find the official trailer for The Gilded Age’s first season below. It came out on HBO on December 13, 2021.

The Gilded Age Season 2 Rating & Reviews

Everybody judges a show by how many stars it has. Most of the time, the ratings are the best way to tell if a show will stay on the air. The higher the ratings, the more likely it is that you will live. The show has a good rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb and an average audience rating of 67% on Rottentomatoes.

I thought the first episode was very good! These actors are really great. What a great group of people! At first glance, it’s clear that this is from the Belle Epoque era. Even though I felt like I was watching a play about New York’s rich socialites, Some of the best actors and actresses in the movie were Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski. There’s a good chance that the story’s ending could be seen coming.