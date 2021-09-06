The girl mentioned – your birthday celebration MLA killed my husband, Nitish Kumar mentioned – move to him as DGP…

Patna: A girl from Valmiki Nagar in Bihar has accused JDU MLA Rinku Singh of killing her husband. The girl has complained about this to Nitish Kumar. Complainant Kumud Verma has alleged that JD(U) MLA from Valmiki Nagar is concerned within the homicide of her husband Dayanand Verma in February this 12 months, however the Bihar Police has no longer arrested her. Kumud Verma reached Nitish Kumar’s Janata Darbar held in Patna on Monday. After the criticism, the Leader Minister right away despatched him to DGP S. Of. Despatched to Singhal. Nitish Kumar mentioned, please take him to the DGP. He’ll glance into the subject.Additionally Learn – RJD requested for administrative center and land, politics scorching in Bihar, Nitish Kumar’s birthday celebration erupted

Valmiki Nagar MLA Rinku Singh and his two aides Bablu Kumar and Shakeel are going through fees of homicide of former district councilor Dayanand Verma. An FIR has been registered at Naurangiya police station at the written criticism of Kumud Verma, spouse of the deceased. Dayanand Verma was once shot useless on February 14 when he was once interacting with supporters at Sirisia Chowk in Bagha the town. Police mentioned that two bike-borne assailants got here there and began firing indiscriminately at them. Verma was once hit through 4 bullets and succumbed to his accidents on the Sub-Divisional Medical institution, Bagha.

In conjunction with being a political candidate, Dayanand Verma extensively utilized to do contract paintings in Bagha and surrounding districts. Any roughly controversy may well be in the back of his homicide. Since then Rinku Singh and two of his pals are absconding.