The girl, who had a dangerous weapon in her bag, was caught at the metro station, then …

Gurugram: A girl has been arrested by CISF personnel at Sikanderpur metro station in Gurugram for possessing a pistol in a bag. police gave this information. Police said that 27-year-old Ruby, who hails from Aligarh, is currently living in Shantinagar in Gurugram.

On Friday, when she was returning from her home Aligarh, she was arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Sikanderpur metro station. Sub-inspector Neeraj Kumar said, "During the security check, a desi gun was found from the girl's bag. The woman was handed over to the police for further investigation. "

Under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, an FIR has been lodged against the woman at the Metro Police Station. The sub-inspector further said, on Saturday, the woman was produced before a local court, where she got bail.