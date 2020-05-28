The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series in the works at Amazon

A model new TV series based mostly on Stieg Larsson’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo novels is being developed by Amazon.

In line with Selection the series might be a standalone venture based mostly on the character Lisbeth Salander, and can function a brand new storyline, new setting and new characters.

It can subsequently not be instantly linked to the novels or the movies which have beforehand been launched – together with the 2011 film starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara or the 2018 reboot The Girl in the Spider’s Net which noticed The Crown star Claire Foy tackle the lead position of Lisbeth.

Little else about the series has been revealed – no author is at the moment hooked up to the venture and neither has a lead actress been forged.

The character Lisbeth has already been portrayed by a lot of actresses – in addition to Mara and Foy, the half was performed by Noomi Rapace in the authentic 2009 Swedish-language movie and it’s sequels – and it appears seemingly that it would show a sought-after position.

Lisbeth is the fundamental character in Larsson’s guide series, also called the Millenium trilogy, and is a world class pc hacker described in the novels as “a pale, androgynous younger girl who has hair as quick as a fuse, and a pierced nostril and eyebrows”.

The series might be the newest in a protracted line of TV reveals which have beforehand been large display screen initiatives, with notable examples together with Noah Hawley’s Fargo and the latest Snowpiercer series.

