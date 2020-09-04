The girl’s insistence was something like this … only for her did the railway have to run Rajdhani Express

Jharkhand News: Due to the insistence of a girl, the railways allowed the Rajdhani Express train to take a single ride. The girl is a student of BHU who boarded the New Delhi-Ranchi Special Rajdhani Express from Ranchi to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay railway station to come to her home. On the way, the student insisted that she go to her house by train, the railway fulfilled her insistence. Also Read – Special Train for JEE, NEET 2020: For the convenience of the students in Rajasthan, 4 pairs of special trains will run from tomorrow, know which route will be operated

Actually, Tana Bhagat has been agitating for three days in Jharkhand, due to which many trains are stuck in the middle. All passengers boarding the Rajdhani Express stuck in Dalterganj were sent to their homes by bus. At the same time, a student insisted that she would not go by bus. After this, the Railways ran Rajdhani Express for him and sent him to his house by another route. Also Read – Indian Railway: 8 pairs of Intercity Express will run in Bihar from tomorrow, know the route and timing

The student refused to go by bus and was adamant that she would not go by bus when she took a ticket for the train. Then it was said to send him by car. The railway officials explained the girl student for a long time, but she did not listen. After which the officials talked to the railway headquarters about the student’s stubbornness. After her stubbornness, it was decided that the student will be sent by Rajdhani Express to Ranchi. Also Read – Great news: Delhi is no longer far from Patna, Rajdhani Express will run at a speed of 130

To go to Ranchi, the train had to go directly from Daltonganj to Ranchi, which is 308 kilometers. But, the train had to go from Gaya to Ranchi via Gomo and Bokaro. In this way, after the insistence of that girl, the train had to cover a distance of 535 km. Several female RPF constables were deployed to protect the girl student. The girl was left at Ranchi station and the Railways had to fulfill her stubbornness.