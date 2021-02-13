“The glass trap”: hard cover of L’Equipe due to a new injury to Neymar at a key moment for PSG

Again, an injury leaves Neymar out of important games for PSG (Photo: REUTERS)

One of the main reasons why Paris Saint Germain disbursement 222 million euros to sign NeymarIt was to become one of the greatest figures in world football and have a better chance of being European champion. But the Brazilian attacker has rarely been in top condition going into the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League and in France they are already beginning to expose it.

After confirming the loss of Neymar against Barça, the prestigious newspaper The team He has dedicated the cover of his edition this Friday to the star player of the PSG, who had physical problems in two of the last three qualifiers of Champions.

“The crystal trap” (The crystal trampa), I title this French newspaper, which illustrated its cover with montage with several old covers of previous injuries, with Ney sitting in front and a broken glass effect.

It is that he could only be healthy during the last edition of the Champions League, when the PSG of Thomas Tuchel he reached the definition in the Final 8 of Lisbon, but previously he missed important commitments. “Like in 2018 Y 2019 before the knockout stages of the Champions League, Neymar, affected in the adductors, will not be in the first leg in Barcelona The next Tuesday. An injury that could also make him lose his lap on March 10, “they wrote in the newspaper.

The team en refers to the metatarsal fracture and the torn ankle ligament that prevented him from collaborating with his team in the knockout round against him Real Madrid (2018) and before Manchester United (2019). Of those four commitments, Ney he played only the first leg at the Bernabéu. The PSG he was eliminated in both series.

In their article, they highlight that in the PSG They are upset with the Brazilian player of 29 years for not focusing on their breaks, feeding, hydration and other factors that could prevent you from getting sick. His habits often take their toll at this stage of the season.

This year, Neymar suffered an injury to the adductors that will leave you until four weeks out of competition. That is, he will not play this Tuesday against Barça at the Camp Nou and perhaps he will not do so in the revenge of next March 10. But also, you will probably miss the clashes before AS Monaco, Dijon Y Bordeaux from League 1.

