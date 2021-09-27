The glittering signing that Barcelona is thinking of to reinforce the lead in the face of the next transfer market

Barcelona is going through a process of rebuilding the campus (Reuters)

With the departure of Lionel Messi in the past transfer market, FC Barcelona began to go through a process of renovation and transformation of the campus. During the month of August, the leadership focused especially on the offensive zone in which, in addition to the Argentine, they also left Luis Suarez (2020) and Antoine Griezmann (Both to Atlético) on the closing of the pass book.

Although the new reinforcements contributed to the team, especially in the last game against Levante (Memphis Depay scored a penalty and Luke De Jong of play), the forward still seems not to convince the Catalan team.

In that sense, from England they reported that Edinson Cavani It would be on the transfer list for the January market, corresponding to the mid-season of the European tournament.

Cavani gave the number to Cristiano Ronaldo and took 21 (Reuters)

As reported by the British newspaper Daily Mail, the Uruguayan attacker I would see with good eyes the possible interest of Barsa, especially after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and for which he lost part of the prominence he had won in the previous campaign in the team Red Devil.

“Cavani is not happy. He had a great first season at United and now see how his role fell and he lost the seven … “, recently assured the historic Manchester forward Dimitri Berbatov in dialogue with Daily Mirror, and added: “As a player in this situation, you understand that the coach’s job is to choose the best team, but you always want to play and you feel unhappy when you do it and they leave you out ”.

Yes OK Barcelona signed Sergio Agüero (Manchester City’s top scorer), Spanish media reported that the Uruguayan was also on the agenda to become a new reinforcement last August, however, its economic conditions frustrated the negotiations.

Cavani returned to the call and played part of the game against Aston Vila (Reuters)

The Catalan newspaper Sport, remarked that the operation would be difficult in financial matters and that, if carried out, it could take place as a loan in the first instance so that they can share with United part of the footballer’s salary, which is around the 15 million euros net per season (figure similar to that charged by Griezmann).

As a result of these economic adversities, the Barça team ended up taking over the services of the Dutchman. Luke de Jong, who came on loan from Sevilla with a future purchase option.

At 34 years old, Cavani has only played only 47 minutes of the 8 games played by Manchester United so far.

KEEP READING

Lionel Messi returned to training alongside his teammates at PSG: what will his days be like before the trip with the National Team

Bruno Fernandes’ pain after the episode with the Draw Martínez: “Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s favorite dish that upset the Manchester United squad