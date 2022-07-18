The global PC market is experiencing one of its worst years in equipment sales

The current difficult situation is settled with a drop of 12.6% in the purchase of computers.

Bad times for the PC industry. According to Gartner, a consulting and research company specializing in information technology, during the second quarter of the year there was a 12.6% drop compared to the same previous year in the sale of computers, the largest drop in nine years of the sector.

Before continuing, it should be noted that these are global data on the commercial performance of this type of hardware. That is, they go beyond PC gaming.

Gartner estimates sales of 72 million units during this spring, a significant number although well below that registered in 2021. The decline in purchases of these teams is not the same throughout the world. Thus, in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) a drop of 18% is reported, while in the United States shipments fell by 17.5%. Data from other markets is not reported, but it is to be expected that the numbers there were somewhat more encouraging.

Why are PC sales down so much? According to the consultant, it is a sum of several reasons: geopolitical challenges caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the high inflationary pressure that affects several markets such as Europe, and problems in the supply chains that affect all territories. In addition, one cites significant drop in demand for Chromebooks.

Gartner’s report collected by VGC ends by asking for a price increase to guarantee profit margin despite lower demand, so it is possible that the PC sales industry will continue far from its best times. On the positive side, the firm sees a slight improvement in delivery times as several major cities in China have lifted their Covid-19 lockdowns.

The lack of stock affects all kinds of markets, including the console market where companies like Xbox expect these problems to persist over time. Similar forecasts have been reported from Nintendo and PlayStation recently.

