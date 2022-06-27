The goal and the subsequent celebration in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo by Marcelo’s son in the Real Madrid youth squad that travels the world

Enzo’s goal in the Ligue Promises final

The sixth edition of the international tournament Liga Promises came to an end with an exciting final between the Real Madrid and the Atletico Madrid U12 who leaned in favor of the young colchoneros by winning 5-3 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

In this duel loaded with spices and intensity, Enzothe son of Marcelo Vieiraconverted again as he had done before in this competition, and stole all the looks and praise on social networks.

As in the rest of the matches, the maximum winner of titles in the history of the draw merengue did not want to miss the performance of his son and became the protagonist of a video that ended up traveling the world, both for the quality of the 12-year-old, and for his subsequent celebration.

Marcelo watched the Liga Promises final and celebrated his son’s goal

It was just over 11 minutes into the first half when Enzo received the ball, got rid of the Atlético defender with a spectacular turn and defined the near post to open the scoring. After converting, went straight to the corner to carry out a well-known celebration by the public blanco by mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo’s movements to perfection.

The cameras of the official broadcast focused directly on the side of the field. There was Marcelo Vieira, who recently announced his separation from the club, ccelebrating with a clenched fist and hugging with the people who accompanied him.

“When I said the other day that the future of Real Madrid is very strong and that we can be calm with the future of Madrid, it is because the future is very promising as it has always been. I include my son who is in the quarry”assured the footballer during the event of his farewell to the White House.

Enzo had already scored a headed goal during the Liga Promises

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando vibrated from the first bars of the match. After Enzo’s goal to open the scoring, it was Álvaro and Guille who turned the result aroundbut before the end of the first half, Manu Romerowith a header, decreed the partial 2-2.

In the plugin, Guille Trujillano converted again to put the mattress box ahead until Romero scored 3-3. Finally, when the game seemed to be heading for extra time, Gómez put Atlético ahead and Guille sentenced the result with a hat trick (5-3).

