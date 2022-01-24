The goal with the hand of Mauro Icardi in the victory of PSG that the referee did not let him pass

Mauro Icardi started and a goal was annulled about the end of the meeting PSG thrashed Reims 4-0 with which he confirmed his leadership in Ligue 1 in France. The Argentine former Inter Milan striker He shared the initial cast with his compatriots Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di Maríawhile Lionel Messi, after the absence of a month that required his recovery from COVID-19, He entered with half an hour to go.

The Italian Marco Verratti put Paris Saint-Germain ahead at 44′, Sergio Ramos, who scored the first personal since he arrived at the club, increase 18 minutes into the second half, shooting a dead ball into the net inside the small area after a corner kick taken by Ángel Di María.

The win was completed with a goal against Belgian Wout Faes (22′ST) and another from the Portuguese Danilo Pereira (31′ST). In this way, PSG added its second victory in 2022 and keeps comfortable 11-point lead over second classified, the Nice. Olympique de Marseille completes the podium 13 units from the top, but with a pending match.

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims – Parc des Princes, Paris, France – January 23, 2022 Paris St Germain’s Mauro Icardi remonstrates with referee Eric Wattellier REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

About the end of the match, Mauro Icardi converted a goal, but the referee did not validate it by hand. The Argentine striker could not score on the bulky scoreboard, since after his good header the ball hit his right arm and deflected the trajectory. It was not necessary for the judge to consult with the VAR technology and he annulled it instantly.

The other great novelty happened through the return of Lionel Messi to PSG after a month of absence and with the Champions League round of 16 match against Real Madrid as his main objective. La Pulga recovered from the COVID-19 that he suffered during his Christmas vacation in Rosario and played a good half hour, where he also provided assistance. The Argentine captain was not summoned to his team ahead of the South American Qualifiers that he will play against Chile and Colombia in the coming weeks.

For its part, Kylian Mbappé, who throughout the week had dragged discomfort in an adductor, He started and played 77 minutes, although this time he did not score.

