The goals of Alejandro Mayorga after his arrival at Cruz Azul

The Machine made the hiring of Alejandro mayorga as his third booster for him Closing 2022. The 24-year-old Mexican full-back was excited about his arrival at Blue Cross and he set his goals for this new stage in his career. Although it came as a loan with an option to purchase, Mayorga expressed his desire to continue with the cement manufacturers for many years..

In an interview with TUDN, the former Chivas player shared his first thoughts after joining the team.

“(Arriving on loan) is a challenge. Any player would like to do things well and then buy. That is one of my objectives, that the purchase is made, “he said.

Alejandro Mayorga is a new Cruz Azul player for Clausura 2022. (Photo: twitter / @ AlexMayorga97)

In fact, since his signing with Machine, the footballer shared his joy on his social networks. He showed his determination to achieve everything the club asks of him, as well as the enthusiasm he had for reaching the team. One of his stories from Instagram that stood out, consisted of a picture of him when he was a baby, wearing the colors of Cruz Azul, this thanks to his father’s fanaticism for his new team.

In the same way, he accepted that in this new stage of his career he will seek to recover and even increase his level in order to be considered in the Mexican team. Aware that his position as a left back is one in which Gerardo the Tata Martino has experimented with several players, Mayorga will seek to stand out this semester with his new team to be able to fight for a place on the list that will go to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

In fact, the player has already participated in the senior team. In 2017, he was part of the team that was third place in the Gold Cup from the United States. In that same year, he played the Mundial sub-20 in South Korea, a contest in which Mexico came in fourth place.

Alejandro Mayorga played with Chivas since the second half of 2020, later, he was signed by Cruz Azul. (Photo: Twitter / @ CruzAzul)

On the other hand, he stressed that at his young age, Alejandro has played in three of the four teams considered great in Mexico. Yes OK the player was trained in the basic forces of Chivas, this became known in the MX League when he was on loan with the Pumas from ONE. In his only season with the university, he managed to reach the final and became the undisputed starter on the left wing. Now he will wear the cement shirt.

“I know what it’s like to play for big teams. Now I’m getting to one and I have to make it worthwhile. That this is not just a matter of playing or passing through the team. I want it to be worth it to have played in this team “

The negotiation that brought Alejandro Mayorga to Cruz Azul consisted of an exchange between Chivas and Cruz Azul. Cement makers used Roberto Alvarado for the incorporation of Uriel Antuna and the aforementioned Mayorga. With information from ESPN, if the celestial team wants to definitively acquire the services of the young full-back, they must pay Guadalajara a total of USD 3.5 million,

Roberto Alvarado went to Chivas in exchange for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga. (Photos: Twitter @ PorEstoOnline // Instagram @ amayorga97 / @ urielantuna90)

In fact, the former Chiva already played his first minutes under the direction of Juan Reynoso. This happened in the preseason game against Pumas, disputed in Cantera. In that match, the blue team fell by the slightest difference, but it served to see the first minutes of the U-20 players and their reinforcement, in this case, Mayorga.

For now, Machine will debut at the Clausura 2022 next Saturday, January 8 at the Aztec stadium receiving the Just de Tijuana on matchday 1, a match in which Alejandro could make his official debut.

