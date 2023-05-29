The God Of Highschool Chapter 540 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

For all the lovers of Korean manhwa and webcomics, The God of High School has become a well-known and beloved manga.

One of the most well-known manga series, The God of High School, is adored and cherished by viewers all around the globe.

Because of the intriguing cliffhangers that were left, all of the fans are clamouring for information on when The God of High School Chapter 540 will be released, which is making them more agitated.

Hold on, because this article has all of the information you need for The God of High School Chapter 540!

Heal Meyer was identified as the Queen from Doom just before she passed away. The lady discovered that she was making amends for supporting Mubong. She expressed her regret to everyone in the room before sharing her life tale.

In her last moments, she thought about her deceased son. and made her best effort to make apologies.

Heal said in a moving speech that no one is worthless and that everyone is created because they are required.

This enabled Jin Mori to forgive his previous mistakes. Jin Mori will be seen by The God of High School Chapter 540 inside the Central Control Tower into the hopes of engaging in a rematch. So, here’s all you need to know:

The actions that take place after Jin Mori reaches the control tower are described in the next chapter. Mubong had been anticipating seeing his foe.

It seems certain that the two bitter rivals will square off again. Additionally, troops from Earth are in route.

The God Of Highschool Chapter 540 Release Date

Therefore, Chapter 540 of The God of High School will be available in 2023. The chapter will soon be accessible on Webtoon, Naver, or Kakaopage websites. Consequently, keep checking our website for new updates.

The God Of Highschool Chapter 540 Cast

Mori Jin

Daewi Han

Mira Yoo

Ilpyo Park

Seungchul Baek

Manseok Gang

Gamdo Go

Taek Jegal

Taejin Jin

Mujin Park

Commissioner O

Commissioner P

Commissioner Q

Commissioner R

Announcer/Commissioner T

The God Of Highschool Chapter 540 Trailer

The God Of Highschool Chapter 540 Plot

Three national-level delegates who will compete in the international championship are chosen after the competition draws participants from various South Korean areas.

The final winner will have his request granted by the unidentified sponsoring firm and won’t be asked any questions about it.

The main character meets many different individuals along the road who have diverse fighting methods from which he learns a lot as he continues on his trip while competing in the tournament.

During this competition, he also befriends Daewi and Mira Yoo, who are also martial arts prodigies.

Following the conclusion of the preliminary rounds, the three teams are then combined into a team to represent Korea in the global competition. From then, the narrative will continue.

Chapter 539 of The God of High School started out with some feeling. The Queen the Doom, Heal Meyer, breathed her last breath. But just before it, she gave a speech. Every person there was moved by her remarks.

She acknowledged that she had failed to raise her son properly. He wasn’t a borrowed power user, therefore she had disregarded him.

She later discovered how much he mattered to her after his passing. This was also cited as a penalty for attending Park Mujin.

A nanomachine which Heal created for Isaac is handed to Jin Mori in the next cutaway. Then he made an effort to speak with the inhabitants of Earth. The bosses yelled that help will be on the way to save them shortly.

Meanwhile, Jin Mori made the decision to battle Tathagatha and Park Mujin. The populace told him that they would stand by his side in the decisive conflict.

The group was standing next to the Central Control Tower as the final panel began, facing Mr. Mujin. The latter has also picked up on Jin Mori’s presence at the same moment.

