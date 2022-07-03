The God of War director is preparing for Starfield like any of us would

Cory Barlog has praised the Bethesda and Xbox title, assuring that he will take a few days off when it comes out.

The signs of affection between members of the industry that are part of companies that are competitors do not cease. Not long ago, Phil Spencer showed his support for Cory Barlog after a message from the director of God of War as a result of the pressure that the developers of Sony Santa Monica for the release date of Ragnarok, but before we had another curious message.

I’m excited about StarfieldCory BarlogIn one of the multiple answers that he has given in his personal account of TwitterBarlog preferred not to compare interest between games on different platforms and has praised Starfield, the space RPG from Bethesda and Xbox. “I am tremendously excited about Starfield“, I wrote in the message that you have below.

Also, it seems that the director of God of War will act as any of us once the launch of the game arrives. “I’ll take some time off when I get out“, he said next, making it clear that he knows that this type of RPGs are best enjoyed without haste and with all the senses put into it.

After the notorious delay, Starfield is scheduled to launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S for the first half of 2023having automatically become one of the most anticipated games of the next year and the flagship of Bethesda and Xbox for the months to come.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Starfield, God of War, Cory Barlog, Bethesda, Xbox, PlayStation y Santa Monica.