“The Goddess Of Revenge” Cast Bids Farewell To Drama With Closing Remarks

The suspense-ridden story of “The Goddess of Revenge” has come to an finish!

The finale of the revenge drama that includes Kim Sa Rang, Yoon Hyun Min, Jung Man Sik, Yoo Solar, and Yoon Soy aired January 17. In gentle of the riveting journey to revenge coming to an in depth, the forged members shared their ultimate remarks.

First, the 5 expressed their gratitude in direction of the director, author, workers members, and naturally the viewers that caught with them.

Kim Sa Rang took on the function of Kang Hae Ra, a personality that delivered a refreshing revenge to people who prey on the weak. She commented, “I really feel very connected to this piece due to the director and workers members that endured by means of seven months of COVID-19 and the extreme climate situations of summer season and winter. All of us caught collectively and trusted each other. I hope that our drama was capable of energize everybody going by means of a troublesome time. Though we couldn’t contact upon all points, I hope that Kang Hae Ra’s revenge was a refreshing one for viewers. I’ll proceed to work on being an actress who serves as a supply of energy for viewers. Thanks a lot.”

Yoon Hyun Min, who performed a cold-hearted lawyer with a hidden comfortable facet named Cha Min Joon, shared, “It was a contented expertise as a result of I started working with good folks throughout laborious instances. I need to say thanks to the director and author for gifting me the character of Cha Min Joon, to the workers members for staying devoted regardless of the chilly and difficult atmosphere, and to the guy actors for working laborious on making this piece a very good one. Above all, I need to thank all of you for supporting us with encouragement. I’ll repay the love by engaged on my craft as an actor.”

Yoo Solar, who performed the formidable Kim Tae On, remarked, “I’m grateful that each one of our crew members accomplished the mission safely amidst the restrictions as a result of COVID-19. I need to thank our viewers for supporting us to the top.”

Jung Man Sik, who performed Kim Tae On’s father Kim Sang Goo, acknowledged, “There’s at all times a way of remorse that follows the closure of a mission. That is particularly the case with ‘The Goddess of Revenge’ as a result of it was my first time placing forth an aged function. I really feel that I might have been extra expressive within the intricate particulars. I need to ship my real gratitude and commendation to the director, author, movie crew, and particularly the particular results crew that spent two hours on remodeling me into Kim Sang Goo each time.”

Yoon Soy, who performed the proficient detective Goo Eun Hye, stated, “I spent such a good time with our stunning crew that saying goodbye is just too unhappy. I’m crammed with gratitude to the director and author for gifting such an ideal piece and to our workers and forged members for placing of their best possible in every part we did. I believe ‘The Goddess of Revenge’ shall be a mission that stays with me for a really very long time. I additionally need to sincerely thank these who considered ‘The Goddess of Revenge’ and despatched us their limitless help and love.”

The manufacturing crew commented, “‘The Goddess of Revenge’ was attainable due to the actors’ passionate performances, the workers members’ ardour, and the viewers’ curiosity.”

Congratulations to “The Goddess of Revenge” for efficiently wrapping up the collection!

Watch the entire collection right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)