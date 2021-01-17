“The Goddess Of Revenge” Cast Selects Most Memorable Scenes From The Drama

With solely the ultimate episode remaining, the principle forged of TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” have named their most memorable scenes within the drama!

“The Goddess of Revenge” is a suspenseful revenge drama starring Kim Sa Rang as Kang Hae Ra, a lady who married into energy and affect, however whose life was ruined immediately when she was framed in a false scandal. She ultimately joins forces with Cha Min Joon (Yoon Hyun Min), a superb however cold-hearted lawyer who is decided to avenge his household, as a way to actual revenge on those that prey on the weak and weak.

First, Kim Sa Rang selected the scene from the tenth episode the place her character Kang Hae Ra faces her son Lee Ga On (Jung Hyun Joon) in Kim Sang Goo’s (Jung Man Sik’s) home after he returns from Canada. Within the scene, mom and son share a tearful hug, and afterwards Kang Hae Ra explains to him why he has to remain at his father’s home. Kim Sa Rang defined, “Whereas filming the scene, I grew to become choked up with feelings as a result of the entire ache and longing that the pair felt throughout their time aside got here crashing down directly. I felt unhappiness and pity once I considered Lee Ga On’s maturity.”

Yoon Hyun Min chosen the scene in episode 9 the place his character drops all the things and rushes to the hospital after listening to information of Kang Hae Ra’s automotive accident, rising relieved as soon as he makes positive that she’s okay. Yoon Hyun Min shared, “I apprehensive lots about the way to categorical Cha Min Joon’s difficult feelings as he appears to be like at Kang Hae Ra mendacity within the hospital mattress and wavers between revenge and sympathy. I selected this scene since I believe I used to be in a position to categorical properly his confused emotions for Kang Hae Ra in addition to his anger and unhappiness.”

Subsequent, Yoo Solar named a tense scene from episode 11 the place her character grasps Lee Ga On by the shoulders and tacitly warns Kang Hae Ra that he could be harm if she tries to assault her when Cha Min Joon and Kim Sang Goo stroll in, prompting her to set free a darkish and unusual chortle. Yoo Solar defined, “I believe it’s a scene the place the entire rigidity from every character’s hidden intentions clashes collectively. For the reason that scene ends with Kim Tae On’s chortle, the director requested me to attract it out, so I apprehensive about how it could prove. Fortunately, the ending was edited properly and many individuals obtained chills from the scene, so I knew that what the director had requested was proper.”

Jung Man Sik chosen the scene in episode 10 the place Cha Min Joon asks his character Kim Sang Goo why he solely simply discovered that he was the daddy to Cha Yi Hyun’s (Park Eun Hye‘s) son. Describing the hidden intention of the scene, Jung Man Sik stated, “Kim Sang Goo wished to idiot the viewers into considering that what he had with Cha Yi Hyun was romance and never a sponsor scandal. Though the traces weren’t very melodramatic, I wished to convey them with that nuance.”

Lastly, Yoon Soy selected a scene from the start of the drama the place her character Goo Eun Hye units out to finish Kang Hae Ra’s request by putting in spy cameras in her husband’s resort and revealing the reality behind his secret mistress Kim Tae On. Yoon Soy shared, “Goo Eun Hye is a fast thinker and filled with wit, so I labored exhausting to point out that impossible to resist aspect of her in a visible manner. I chosen these scenes since I believe they present Goo Eun Hye’s allure to its fullest extent.”

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Each scene within the drama might be thought-about as a memorable one, and we need to lengthen our gratitude to the actors who gave their all to the manufacturing with their extraordinary ardour and large appearing expertise. We ask to your continued curiosity in ‘The Goddess of Revenge,’ which shall be unpredictable to the very finish.”

The last episode of “The Goddess of Revenge” airs on January 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

