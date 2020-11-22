“The Goddess Of Revenge” Premieres To Strong Ratings As “Delayed Justice” Returns To All-Time High

TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” is off to a promising begin!

“The Goddess of Revenge” is a brand new mystery-revenge drama starring Kim Sa Rang as Kang Hae Ra, a reporter and author who turns into a family title and one in all Korea’s hottest influencers—then falls from grace in a cut up second after being framed in a false scandal. She later comes throughout an surprising alternative to participate in a revenge plot, and within the course of, she finds herself dealing with off in opposition to a few of society’s strongest individuals.

Yoon Hyun Min additionally stars within the drama as Cha Min Joon, an excellent however cold-hearted lawyer who is set to avenge his household, whereas Yoo Solar performs the bold chaebol heiress Kim Tae On.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the November 21 premiere of “The Goddess of Revenge” scored a median nationwide ranking of three.4 p.c and a peak of 4.1 p.c.

In the meantime, SBS’s “Delayed Justice” returned to its private all-time excessive in viewership with its newest episode, which scored a median ranking of 6.7 p.c nationwide.

KBS 2TV’s well-liked weekend drama “Selfmade Love Story” additionally continued to realize steam. The newest broadcast of the collection scored common nationwide scores of 25.3 p.c and 29.5 p.c for its two components, falling simply wanting its all-time excessive of 29.6 p.c—and marking the very best viewership scores that “Selfmade Love Story” has achieved so far on a Saturday, when viewership for KBS weekend dramas is usually considerably decrease in comparison with Sundays.

Lastly, tvN’s “Begin-Up” loved a modest rise in viewership, scoring common nationwide scores of 4.1 p.c and 4.8 p.c for its two components.

Did you tune in to the premiere of “The Goddess of Revenge”? Share your ideas with us beneath!

