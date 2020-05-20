The Godzilla And Kong Films: 6 Questions We Have About The Future Of The MonsterVerse

Will We Really See Mechagodzilla?

And then there’s the chance that Mechagodzilla could possibly be on this film! The inspiration for this concept is from newspaper clippings on the finish credit of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. A few of the clippings reveal a lead-up to Godzilla vs. Kong, with just a few of them mentioning how the titans themselves could also be coming from Cranium Island, which might technically make King Kong the king of the titans. However essentially the most attention-grabbing clipping comes from one with the headline, “Monarch Boosts Forces Round Cranium Island”, because it mentions a “mechanized big.” Monarch, for those who don’t keep in mind, is the group behind protecting the titans in test.